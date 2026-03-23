AIsteria: Best Bullsh*t Adult Daycare Jobs Memes
Bullsh*t Jobs, the infamous day in the life of a Twitter employee (pre-Elon) video, big girl job in Chicago, "adulting," meanwhile men w/o degrees built this & more bullsh*t adult daycare jobs memes!
Everyone is talking about how AI will eliminate white collar jobs; but what if most of these jobs are actually just bulls*t adult daycare jobs???
This essay about bullsh*t jobs went viral some years ago and led to the author soliciting stories from people who held such jobs in order to write a book:
The entire book can be read online on the Anarchist Library site (and mind you, the leftist author is of the point of view that gubment & NGO jobs or DEI jobs held by minorities or women are never bullsh*t jobs - only corporate jobs are - and no doubt especially if held by white men…) and here is the table of contents:
Preface: On the Phenomenon of Bullshit Jobs
Chapter 1: What Is a Bullshit Job?
on the importance of the subjective element, and also, why it can be assumed that those who believe they have bullshit jobs are generally correct
on the common misconception that bullshit jobs are confined largely to the public sector
on the difference between partly bullshit jobs, mostly bullshit jobs, and purely and entirely bullshit jobs
Chapter 2: What Sorts of Bullshit Jobs Are There?
a final note, with a brief return to the question: is it possible to have a bullshit job and not know it?
Chapter 3: Why Do Those in Bullshit Jobs Regularly Report Themselves Unhappy? (On Spiritual Violence, Part 1)
about one young man apparently handed a sinecure who nonetheless found himself unable to handle the situation
concerning the experience of falseness and purposelessness at the core of bullshit jobs, and the importance now felt of conveying the experience of falseness and purposelessness to youth
why many of our fundamental assumptions on human motivation appear to be incorrect
a brief excursus on the history of make-work and particularly of the concept of buying other people’s time
concerning the clash between the morality of time and natural work rhythms, and the resentment it creates
Chapter 4: What Is It Like to Have a Bullshit Job? (On Spiritual Violence, Part 2)
why having a bullshit job is not always necessarily that bad
coda: on the effects of bullshit jobs on human creativity, and on why attempts to assert oneself creatively or politically against pointless employment might be considered a form of spiritual warfare
Chapter 5: Why Are Bullshit Jobs Proliferating?
a brief excursus on causality and the nature of sociological explanation
sundry notes on the role of government in creating and maintaining bullshit jobs
concerning some false explanations for the rise of bullshit jobs
why the financial industry might be considered a paradigm for bullshit job creation
on some ways in which the current form of managerial feudalism resembles classical feudalism, and other ways in which it does not
how managerial feudalism manifests itself in the creative industries through an endless multiplication of intermediary executive ranks
conclusion, with a brief return to the question of three levels of causation
Chapter 6: Why Do We as a Society Not Object to the Growth of Pointless Employment?
on the impossibility of developing an absolute measure of value
how most people in contemporary society do accept the notion of a social value that can be distinguished from economic value, even if it is very difficult to pin down what it is
concerning the inverse relationship between the social value of work and the amount of money one is likely to be paid for it
on the origins of the northern european notion of paid labor as necessary to the full formation of an adult human being
how, with the advent of capitalism, work came to be seen in many quarters either as a means of social reform or ultimately as a virtue in its own right, and how laborers countered by embracing the labor theory of value
concerning the key flaw in the labor theory of value as it became popular in the nineteenth century, and how the owners of capital exploited that flaw
how, over the course of the twentieth century, work came to be increasingly valued primarily as a form of discipline and self-sacrifice
Chapter 7: What Are the Political Effects of Bullshit Jobs, and Is There Anything That Can Be Done About This Situation?
on how the political culture under managerial feudalism comes to be maintained by a balance of resentments
how the current crisis over robotization relates to the larger problem of bullshit jobs
on the political ramifications of bullshitization and consequent decline of productivity in the caring sector as it relates to the possibility of a revolt of the caring classes
on universal basic income as an example of a program that might begin to detach work from compensation and put an end to the dilemmas described in this book
The book does not even talk about AI because AI was not around or
getting talked about being used as an excuse to fire people with adult daycare bullsh*t jobs when it was written (but there were still plenty of automation tools or tech available to eliminate these jobs)…
However, there is a huge upside to this trend BUT this could also lead to a full-blown violent revolution given who’s jobs get eliminated…:
And that Gab guy/founder is right:
Do you or have you ever held a bullsh*t adult daycare type of job or know other who have?
You know, the kind of job where you do endless zoom/email/meetings all day long where very little seems to get accomplished or at least anything that is measurable? (Unlike working in a factory where you have to produce so many widgets…)
PLEASE TELL US IN THE COMMENTS!
And now for some bullsh*t adult daycare memes…
COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..
Here is the infamous “a day in my life at Twitter” video (she was laid off by Elon…) that Joe Rogan talked about:
I am seeing patterns with these “jobs”…….:
Meanwhile…:
The final word:
* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.
BIDENsteria
Biden Corruption Memes, Biden Documents Memes, Biden Falling Off His Bike Memes, Biden Ice Cream Memes, Biden PIGEONgate Memes, Dark Brandon Memes, Jill Biden Memes, Joe Biden Memes, Hunter Biden Memes, Let’s Go Brandon Memes & Pedo Pete Memes
BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM
Big Pharma Memes, Euthanasia Memes, Fake Science Memes, Fat + Body Positivity Memes, Health Alert Memes, Health Care Memes, Moderna Memes, Pfizer Memes & Science Memes
BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Bill Gates Memes, Censorship Memes, Elon Musk Memes, Facebook Memes, Mark Zuckerberg Memes & Twitter Memes
CHINAsteria
COVIDsteria Psyop
Bird Flu Memes, COVID Amnesty Memes, COVID Hypocrisy Memes, COVID Lab Leak Memes, COVID Lockdown Memes, COVID Mask Memes, COVID Memes, COVID Propaganda Memes, COVID Satire Videos, COVID Science Memes, COVID Variant Memes, Fauci Memes, Public Health Memes, Tedros Memes & WHO Memes
EDUCATIONsteria
ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria
Abortion Memes, AOC Memes, Boris Johnson Memes, Chris Christie Memes, Chuck Schumer Memes, Citizens for Sanity Memes, Dianne Feinstein Memes, Donald Trump Memes, Dr. Oz Memes, Election Fraud Memes, Election Memes, Gavin Newsom Memes, GOP Memes, Government Memes, Government Shutdown Memes, Harry Sisson Memes, Illegal Immigration Memes, JD Vance Memes, Kamala Harris Memes, King Charles Memes, Libertarian Memes (Argentina + Milei), Liz Cheney Memes, Liz Truss Memes, Michelle Obama Memes, Mitch McConnell Memes, Nancy Pelosi Memes, Nimarata "Nikki Haley" Randhawa Memes, Obama Memes, Paul Pelosi Memes, Political Memes, PayPal Memes, Project Veritas Memes, Queen Elizabeth Memes, RFK Jr. Memes, Roe v Wade Memes, Ron DeSantis Memes, Social Credit Score Memes, Speaker Kevin McCarthy Memes, Speaker Mike Johnson Memes, Student Loan Forgiveness Memes, Tariff Memes, Tim Walz Memes & Trudeau Memes
FBI & FEDs
Durham Report Memes, False Flag Memes, FBI Hypocrisy Memes, FBI Memes, FED Memes, FEMA Memes, IRS Memes, January 6th Memes, Mar-A-Lago Raid Memes, Patriot Front Memes, Trump Arrest Memes & Woke Secret Service Memes
GLOBAL WARMINGsteria
Dutch Farmer Memes, Earth Day Memes, Electric Vehicle (EV) Memes, Fake Food Memes, Fake Meat Memes, Gas Stove Ban Memes, Global Warming Memes, GMO Memes, Greta Thunberg Memes & Ohio Train Derailment Memes
GREAT RESET & WEF
Davos Memes, Great Reset Humor, Great Reset Jokes, Great Reset Memes,
GREAT RESET RESISTANCE
Canadian Trucker Memes, Conspiracy Theory Memes, Dutch Farmer Memes, Great Reset Resistance Memes, Great Reset Resistance Quotes, Memer Memes, Memes & Online Resistance Memes
GUN CONTROL
Crime Memes, Gun Control Memes, Mass Shooting Memes, Police Memes, Retail Theft Memes & Uvalde Memes
HOLIDAYsteria
Christmas Memes, Columbus Day Memes, Halloween Memes, Holiday Memes, July 4th Memes, Memorial Day Memes, Thanksgiving Memes, Valentine’s Day Memes & Veterans Day Memes
IllEGAL IMMIGRATION
MEDIAsteria
Brian Stelter Memes, CNN Memes, Fox News Memes, Joe Rogan Memes, Media Memes, NPR Memes, PBS Memes, Taylor Lorenz Memes, Tucker Carlson Memes & Washington Post Memes
MONKEYsteria Psyop
PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria
Balenciaga Memes, Bud Light Memes, Dalai Lama Memes, Gender Memes, Groomer Memes, Jeffrey Epstein Memes, Monkeypox Memes, Pedo Pete Memes, Pride Month Memes, Sam Brinton Memes, Transgender Memes & Transwomen in Women's Sports Memes
RACEsteria
Affirmative Action Memes, Black History Month Memes, Haiti Memes, Race Memes, Reparations Memes & Scott Adams Memes
RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE
Australia Memes, British Memes, California Memes, Canada Memes, Europe or EU Memes, Feminism Memes, France Memes, Germany Memes, Miscellaneous Memes, San Francisco Memes, Sports Memes, Taylor Swift Memes & UFO Memes
RECESSION & INFLATION
Baby Formula Shortage Memes, Bank Collapse Memes, Bidenomics Memes, Digital Currency Memes, Egg Shortage Memes, High Gas Price Memes, Housing Bubble Memes, Inflation Memes, Inflation Reduction Act Memes, Jim Cramer Memes & Recession Memes
RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria
Brittney Griner Memes, FTX Memes, General Milley Memes, Middle East War Memes, Nord Stream Memes, Putin Memes, Russia Invades Ukraine Memes, Russia Memes, Ukraine Biolab Memes, Ukraine Corruption Memes, Ukraine Hypocrisy Memes, Ukraine Nazi Memes, WW3 Memes & Zelensky Memes
VACCINEs
Damar Hamlin Memes, Died Suddenly Memes, Moderna Memes, Novak Djokovic Memes, Pfizer Memes, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome Memes, Vaccine Booster Memes, Vaccine Hesitancy Memes, Vaccine Karma Memes, Vaccine Memes, Vaccine Passport Memes & Vaccine Side Effect Memes
VIDEOs
WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs
Balenciaga Memes, DuckDuckGo Hypocrisy Memes, Big Tech Memes, Bud Light Memes, Hollywood Memes, Miller Light Memes, Netflix Memes, Super Bowl Memes, Woke Boeing, Woke Corporations, Woke Disney Memes, Woke Military Memes & Woke Target Memes
COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...
It used to be that everyone started at the bottom. Now kids study well into adulthood and want to start at the top. Right after college they want to move to a big city, rent a nice house, have an easy job, one of those bs jobs preferably, and earn big money. They are disappointed if they have to start working in a fast food joint, or as a cashier.