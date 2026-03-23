Everyone is talking about how AI will eliminate white collar jobs; but what if most of these jobs are actually just bulls*t adult daycare jobs???

This essay about bullsh*t jobs went viral some years ago and led to the author soliciting stories from people who held such jobs in order to write a book:

The entire book can be read online on the Anarchist Library site (and mind you, the leftist author is of the point of view that gubment & NGO jobs or DEI jobs held by minorities or women are never bullsh*t jobs - only corporate jobs are - and no doubt especially if held by white men…) and here is the table of contents:

The book does not even talk about AI because AI was not around or getting talked about being used as an excuse to fire people with adult daycare bullsh*t jobs when it was written (but there were still plenty of automation tools or tech available to eliminate these jobs)…

However, there is a huge upside to this trend BUT this could also lead to a full-blown violent revolution given who’s jobs get eliminated…:

And that Gab guy/founder is right:

Do you or have you ever held a bullsh*t adult daycare type of job or know other who have?

You know, the kind of job where you do endless zoom/email/meetings all day long where very little seems to get accomplished or at least anything that is measurable? (Unlike working in a factory where you have to produce so many widgets…)

PLEASE TELL US IN THE COMMENTS!

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And now for some bullsh*t adult daycare memes…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

Here is the infamous “a day in my life at Twitter” video (she was laid off by Elon…) that Joe Rogan talked about:

I am seeing patterns with these “jobs”…….:

Meanwhile…:

The final word:

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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