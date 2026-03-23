COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1h

It used to be that everyone started at the bottom. Now kids study well into adulthood and want to start at the top. Right after college they want to move to a big city, rent a nice house, have an easy job, one of those bs jobs preferably, and earn big money. They are disappointed if they have to start working in a fast food joint, or as a cashier.

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