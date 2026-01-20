Trump has been talking about taking over Greenland again…:

Why is Greenland back on the menu?

It may have something to do with the recent failure to overthrow the government in Iran via color revolution with this short segment about some aspects of that color revolution attempt sounding remarkedly similar to what is going on in Minnesota right now:

Although the interviewer sounds like she has worked for NPR when it comes to her conversation style/voice, here is the full and fascinating interview (although I wonder how long it will be up on YouTube) that goes into further detail as to why the attempted color revolution in Iran has failed:

They conclude that with the failure in Iran, Greenland (run by feckless Europeans…) is a much easier target for a quick victory plus the interviewer also mentioned this piece:

The West’s plan B is simple: Steal secure as much national resources as possible and Greenland, like Venezuela, has natural resources that we need to rebuild our economy….

There are various accounts as to what is going on and predictions as to what will happen next with Greenland:

We have already covered Greenland once before:

And now for some Trump wants to invade Greenland memes…

Share

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

🤡🤡🤡:

😬😬😬:

Ohhh:

The final word:

Leave a comment

Share

Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

Share

Share COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings