With another forever war for Bibi raging, we interrupt our normal meme collection posts to ask an important question: Are you or any goyim you know an antisemite???

We ask because antisemites are EVERYWHERE and EVERYONE seems to be one these days. In fact, you might even have an antisemite lurking inside of your goyim body just waiting for the right moment to come out - like during another forever war with Iran for Bibi...:

This post will help you know the signs of antisemitism so you can turn yourself or other goyim over for righteous punishment from Randy Fine and the ADL.

At the end of this post, please take our antisemite litmus test poll (let us know your score in the comments) and then vote on what the punishment should be if you or any other goyim failed the litmus test poll. Likewise, if we forgot any signs you or a goyim you know might be an antisemite, let us know in the comments for future posts…

And please remember: Like with forest fires, only YOU can prevent antisemitism - by sharing/saving/archiving this post on archive.today / wayback machine (as this post may not be able to stay up for very long 🫣) and by subscribing…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

10. You are not outraged by, publicly calling out or trying to stop the behavior of these rabid antisemites

If you are ever driving through Williamsburg, you come across these rabid antisemites, and you refuse publicly call out or report their behavior to Randy Fine and the ADL for punishment, you are an antisemite:

Satmar Yeshiva students are known to be the most rabid of all antisemites:

And here is the king or rather the grand rabbi of the antisemites…:

9. Watching or listening to rabid antisemite & NAZI platformer Joe Rogan

If you have ever listened to rabid antisemite and NAZI platformer Joe Rogan, you are an antisemite:

In 2023, Rogan made a jab on his podcast about Jews being “into money.” “The idea that Jewish people are not into money, that’s ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza. It’s f—ing stupid,” he said.

Earlier that same year, the prime minster’s son, then 26, was caught on video outside a Tel Aviv strip club drunkenly boasting about his father and making risqué comments about women.

8. Listen/read/follow ANY of these other antisemitic podcasters or alt-media “panican idiots”

It’s not just Joe Rogan who is an antisemite who platforms NAZIs. Brenden Dilley has started a thread to ID all media figures who are not just so-called “panican idiots;” but are also antisemites because they are daring to question the war with Iran for Bibi:

There is another good thread of antisemites you MUST IGNORE:

It is now verboten to follow these antisemitic Twitter handles (they may also have Substack handles) and if you don’t block them, you are an antisemite:

I’m also adding these obvious NAZIs:

Are there any other antisemites missing? Tell us in a comment…:

7. When asked to shrill for Israel, you demand the 30 pieces of silver upfront (and check whether the coins have been clipped…🫣)

If you are an “influencer” and you get asked to shrill for Israel for 30 pieces of silver; but you demand the silver up front because you are afraid of being cheated not getting paid for any reason, you are an antisemite (plus you are a rabid NAZI if you check whether the coins have been clipped…):

[Below was auto translated from Hebrew…]

6. You search for and watch videos that don’t match what you have been told about life in Iran (especially for women)

Everyone knows Iran is living in the 9th century and their women are oppressed and forced to wear burqas. If you watch any videos that show otherwise [e.g. search Iran tour on YouTube], you are an antisemite:

5. Are squeamish about using/applying ancient concepts or practices like Amalek today

One of the red heifers that both Bibi and Tucker Carlson (among others) have touched upon is the ancient concept or idea of “Amalek:”

If you are squeamish of applying “Amalek” to the Gazans/Palestinians/Iranians etc or question the Amalek rantings of Randy Fine or Mark Levin, you are an antisemite:

4. “Doing your own research” about “Chabad” and listening to what Tucker said about it rather than accepting correct official narratives

“Doing your own research” during the scamdemic was anti-science conspiracy theory; but doing any of your own research on “Chabad” after Tucker touched on them is antisemitic:

Of course, “Chabad” only represents a small minority and some of their more hmmm “exotic” beliefs might only represent a minority of “Chabad.” For example: Sefer HaTanya (The Book of Tanya), authored by Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi (the "Alter Rebbe") in 1796, is the seminal, foundational text of Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidism. But if you are troubled by some of the more “exotic” beliefs that are said to be in the book, you are an antisemite - like these Grok/Wikipedia entries:

3. Fail to support “Total War” [Totaler Krieg] for the Greater Israel project to provide Lebensraum for Israel

There are over 7 million Israeli Jews while the Middle East’s population is estimated to be over 400 million with the new Turkey-Qatar axis now becoming a dangerous threat…

If you don’t support “Total War” [Totaler Krieg] or for fighting/ethnically cleansing everyone else in the Middle East to provide Israel with more Lebensraum ["living space" or "room to live"], then you are an antisemite:

[They also want Mecca and Medina…]

2. Doing your own research about “our greatest ally” Israel

Doing your own research about these events involving “our greatest ally” Israel means you a rabid antisemite and probably a NAZI:

1) Refuse to (or let your children/grandchildren) get in this box for Bibi

BONUS: You are an antisemite IF you refuse to like or share this post or become a paid subscriber

Refusing to like or share this post or become a paid subscriber is a classic sign that you are an antisemite and need to have a word with Randy Fine and the ADL.

Even better IF you can forward this post to Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, Tucker, Joe Rogan, etc via Twitter, email, etc…

ANTISEMITE POLL:

* Randy Fine weights 450 pounds (give or take 50 pounds) - him sitting on an antisemite could be fatal for the antisemite…

** Tucker Carlson always says Lindsey Graham is charming (and probably gets even more charming after a few glasses of wine which he seems to regularly partake in…). Graham also says he had girlfriends when he was in the military - although nobody has ever tried to locate them to confirm his stories…

*** There are lots of videos floating around that show what happens in Tel Aviv bunkers does not stay in a Tel Aviv bunkers (unfortunately….)… (NOTE: There is alot of talk/videos etc on Twitter that goyim are often not welcomed in some of their bunkers…) For example:

Again, IF we left anything out that makes you an antisemite, let everyone know in the comments plus tell us your score in our above poll so that everyone knows you are not an antisemite:

