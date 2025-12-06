Trump has knocked down the East Wing to build a ballroom and some people will never get over it:

Letting the 90,000-square-foot structure remain a ballroom would only validate the means by which Trump built it: demolishing the East Wing without forewarning and bankrolling the project with private donations, Democratic officials suggested. At least one Democratic lawmaker wants the ballroom to meet its demise. “I don’t think it would be a bad idea to tear it down,” said Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.

This is peak TDS given that to host large events with more than 200+ people, a massive tent and porta pottis must be erected on the White House lawn and then taken down at taxpayer expense…

Trump apparently made the mistake of letting slip that he also wants to repaint the drab Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) / Old Executive Office Building (OEOB) which led to lawsuits to stop him (Trump administration agrees not to paint the Eisenhower building before 2026):

We have already covered the new White House ball room Trump is building and the destruction of the East Wing:

And more Trump destroys the East Wing memes…

