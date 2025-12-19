We have covered incompetent police in the past - specifically with the Uvalde police who sat around eating donuts and drinking coffee while children were being massacred (and stopping any parent from trying to save their kids…):

And then there was the incompetently woke Secret Service last year at Butler PA that included some women Secret Service agents:

However, and in the recent Bondi mass Hanukah shooting, Australian police have managed to outdo all of this incompetence - from policewomen hiding from a terrorist shooter for 20 minutes to then shooting the first person (also a Muslim) who tried to stop the shooting (before a second Muslim, who the cops failed to shoot, succeeded in stopping it…):

And now for some policewomen & Aussie police memes…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

It’s the Michael Brown "Hands up, don't shoot" pose:

Great moments in female policing:

[Shorter clip with Benny Hill music…]

The final word:

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

