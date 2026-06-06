You might not be able to afford groceries or gas, there’s a new data center going in your town that will triple your electric & water bill, you are losing your job to AI or an H-1B visa holder, and we have another forever war in the Middle East on behalf of the usual country; but you should be grateful that the reflecting pool in the Empire’s decaying imperial capital is now reflecting again…:

Apparently, it’s been leaking badly for years and Trump (to his credit) obviously brought in non-gubment and non-DEI contractors to fix it - temporarily…. Because let’s face it, its not going to stay looking like this - especially once he leaves office (the water needs to be circulating or have some chlorine in it to keep the algae at bay)…

Mind you, if you had a pond looking like what the Reflecting Pool looked like on your farm, ranch or dairy, you would have the EPA along with local and state agencies all over you with fines…

We have covered the new White House Ballroom before:

Again, I think it’s ridiculous that every time there is a big event at the White House, a Bedouin style tint and porta-potties have to erected in the front yard - so yea, a Ball Room makes sense (although clearly it’s not Trump and donors who are paying for it or all of whatever they are building underneath it…)

And now for some reflecting pool memes…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

The only swamp Trump has drained:

We are NOT factcheckers:

The final word(s) and reminders(s):

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of May 29, 2026.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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COVIDsteria Table of Contents

Links to Alternative News/Resources

Disclaimers & Trigger Warnings