While FOX News was covering Kamala’s new book, Trump and RFK Jr. held a press conference to advise not taking Tylenol during pregnancy as it may be causing or leading to autism in children:

Some on our side are still not completely happy as they claim this distracts from vaccines being the root cause e.g.:

However, I don’t need to be an objective scientist or doctor as commonsense tells me autism must be caused by one or a combination of the following:

Something the mother is doing or taking during pregnancy… Vaccines… Some sort of environmental factor BUT other than exposure to plastics and maybe radiation from outer space, people are generally not exposed to the same environmental factors (e.g. most people with higher incomes drink bottled or filtered water - not fluorinated tap water).

I know autism isn’t caused by genetics (as we all have different genetics but that could still be an influencing factor), systemic racism, global warming or lack of single payer Canadian style healthcare…

So this is still a good start and a dangerous one for the President and RFK Jr.

And now for some Big Pharma & Tylenol causes autism memes…

Hmmmmm:

I knew it!:

You decide:

The final word(s):

