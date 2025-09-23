COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Sep 23

I knew this would make some great memes, but it is even better than expected. One is not really a meme. You can safely drink your P. (I am not sure when you have swallowed a whole box of Tylenol, though)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Citizen Satirist (CS)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture