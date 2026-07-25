COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
6hEdited

A stupid nation, that has a stupid government, supported by stupid people... (please note that I didn't say "voted for" by stupid people")

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