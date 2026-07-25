As stated before, this Substack has no problem with Darline Nordone Graham finishing her brother Lindsey Graham’s term as she probably knows all his staff & campaign business... However, Darline Graham now plans to stick around the House of Lords Senate a bit longer coz she plans on keeping “HIS” seat…:

Nordone has never held an elected office. She’s a commissioner on the South Carolina Commission for the Blind, and previously held a communications role in the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department. Trump said he personally pitched Nordone on going after the seat on a permanent basis when she visited him in the Oval Office on Thursday.

And:

The start of the new week also brought us a rebranding of Graham's sister. When South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed her to be a placeholder for the remainder of her brother's term that ends in January -- and in the days since -- she was universally referred to as Darline Nordone or Darline Graham Nordone. With her announcement, she's suddenly "Darline Graham," even though she remains married to Larry Nordone, about whom very little is publicly known.

Of course, she still needs to be “elected” by SC voters BUT that’s pretty much a formality as it will be made sure that she’s the only “electable” candidate on the ballot for GOP primary voters - meaning they will just need to vote harder next time IF they don’t like making nepotism great again…

Meanwhile, we are starting to learn more about hmm Lindsey Graham’s fetishes personal life:

Again, we are not factcheckers and we have covered Lindsey Graham before to the point where we almost need a tag for him:

And now for some Darlene & Lindsey Graham memes…

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Shut up and vote harder peasants & serfs!:

The final word(s):

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of May 29, 2026.

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VIDEOs

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COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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