BLACKMAILsteria: Best Jeffrey Epstein Memes
Larry Summers has got some explaining to do, the E files (but the clients are still out there), Clinton & what the meaning of contact is, thank Thomas Massie for trying and more Jeffrey Epstein memes!
The Mossad/CIA/MI6 operative known as Jeffrey Epstein is back to trending and now we learn that former Treasury Secretary and Harvard President Larry Summers was asking Epstein for advice on how to bang the daughter of a top Chinese official involved with Belt and Road project:
Of course she was a CCP honey pot (and may not have even been the Chinese official’s real daughter)…
As titillating as the Larry Summers story is, there is a good reason why the gubment is never going come completely clean about Epstein (and it’s not just b/c he was working for the Mossad/CIA/MI6):
And if you listen to Dave Collum, you will know it’s also run on child s*x trafficking…
We have already covered the Mossad/CIA/MI6 operative known as Jeffrey Epstein numerous times before…
And now for some more Jeffrey Epstein memes…
COVIDsteria + Tales From the Great Reset is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..
Reminders:
Thank you Thomas Massie for trying:
We know that’s not the reason he is protecting the list…:
Here are better reasons why we won’t get much:
🙄🙄🙄:
The final word(s):
* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.
BIDENsteria
Biden Corruption Memes, Biden Documents Memes, Biden Falling Off His Bike Memes, Biden Ice Cream Memes, Biden PIGEONgate Memes, Dark Brandon Memes, Jill Biden Memes, Joe Biden Memes, Hunter Biden Memes, Let’s Go Brandon Memes & Pedo Pete Memes
BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM
Big Pharma Memes, Euthanasia Memes, Fake Science Memes, Fat + Body Positivity Memes, Health Alert Memes, Health Care Memes, Moderna Memes, Pfizer Memes & Science Memes
BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA
Bill Gates Memes, Censorship Memes, Elon Musk Memes, Facebook Memes, Mark Zuckerberg Memes & Twitter Memes
CHINAsteria
COVIDsteria Psyop
Bird Flu Memes, COVID Amnesty Memes, COVID Hypocrisy Memes, COVID Lab Leak Memes, COVID Lockdown Memes, COVID Mask Memes, COVID Memes, COVID Propaganda Memes, COVID Satire Videos, COVID Science Memes, COVID Variant Memes, Fauci Memes, Public Health Memes, Tedros Memes & WHO Memes
EDUCATIONsteria
ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria
Abortion Memes, AOC Memes, Boris Johnson Memes, Chris Christie Memes, Chuck Schumer Memes, Citizens for Sanity Memes, Dianne Feinstein Memes, Donald Trump Memes, Dr. Oz Memes, Election Fraud Memes, Election Memes, Gavin Newsom Memes, GOP Memes, Government Memes, Government Shutdown Memes, Harry Sisson Memes, Illegal Immigration Memes, JD Vance Memes, Kamala Harris Memes, King Charles Memes, Libertarian Memes (Argentina + Milei), Liz Cheney Memes, Liz Truss Memes, Michelle Obama Memes, Mitch McConnell Memes, Nancy Pelosi Memes, Nimarata "Nikki Haley" Randhawa Memes, Obama Memes, Paul Pelosi Memes, Political Memes, PayPal Memes, Project Veritas Memes, Queen Elizabeth Memes, RFK Jr. Memes, Roe v Wade Memes, Ron DeSantis Memes, Social Credit Score Memes, Speaker Kevin McCarthy Memes, Speaker Mike Johnson Memes, Student Loan Forgiveness Memes, Tariff Memes, Tim Walz Memes & Trudeau Memes
FBI & FEDs
Durham Report Memes, False Flag Memes, FBI Hypocrisy Memes, FBI Memes, FED Memes, FEMA Memes, IRS Memes, January 6th Memes, Mar-A-Lago Raid Memes, Patriot Front Memes, Trump Arrest Memes & Woke Secret Service Memes
GLOBAL WARMINGsteria
Dutch Farmer Memes, Earth Day Memes, Electric Vehicle (EV) Memes, Fake Food Memes, Fake Meat Memes, Gas Stove Ban Memes, Global Warming Memes, GMO Memes, Greta Thunberg Memes & Ohio Train Derailment Memes
GREAT RESET & WEF
Davos Memes, Great Reset Humor, Great Reset Jokes, Great Reset Memes,
GREAT RESET RESISTANCE
Canadian Trucker Memes, Conspiracy Theory Memes, Dutch Farmer Memes, Great Reset Resistance Memes, Great Reset Resistance Quotes, Memer Memes, Memes & Online Resistance Memes
GUN CONTROL
Crime Memes, Gun Control Memes, Mass Shooting Memes, Police Memes, Retail Theft Memes & Uvalde Memes
HOLIDAYsteria
Christmas Memes, Columbus Day Memes, Halloween Memes, Holiday Memes, July 4th Memes, Memorial Day Memes, Thanksgiving Memes, Valentine’s Day Memes & Veterans Day Memes
IllEGAL IMMIGRATION
MEDIAsteria
Brian Stelter Memes, CNN Memes, Fox News Memes, Joe Rogan Memes, Media Memes, NPR Memes, PBS Memes, Taylor Lorenz Memes, Tucker Carlson Memes & Washington Post Memes
MONKEYsteria Psyop
PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria
Balenciaga Memes, Bud Light Memes, Dalai Lama Memes, Gender Memes, Groomer Memes, Jeffrey Epstein Memes, Monkeypox Memes, Pedo Pete Memes, Pride Month Memes, Sam Brinton Memes, Transgender Memes & Transwomen in Women's Sports Memes
RACEsteria
Affirmative Action Memes, Black History Month Memes, Haiti Memes, Race Memes, Reparations Memes & Scott Adams Memes
RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE
Australia Memes, British Memes, California Memes, Canada Memes, Europe or EU Memes, Feminism Memes, France Memes, Germany Memes, Miscellaneous Memes, San Francisco Memes, Sports Memes, Taylor Swift Memes & UFO Memes
RECESSION & INFLATION
Baby Formula Shortage Memes, Bank Collapse Memes, Bidenomics Memes, Digital Currency Memes, Egg Shortage Memes, High Gas Price Memes, Housing Bubble Memes, Inflation Memes, Inflation Reduction Act Memes, Jim Cramer Memes & Recession Memes
RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria
Brittney Griner Memes, FTX Memes, General Milley Memes, Middle East War Memes, Nord Stream Memes, Putin Memes, Russia Invades Ukraine Memes, Russia Memes, Ukraine Biolab Memes, Ukraine Corruption Memes, Ukraine Hypocrisy Memes, Ukraine Nazi Memes, WW3 Memes & Zelensky Memes
VACCINEs
Damar Hamlin Memes, Died Suddenly Memes, Moderna Memes, Novak Djokovic Memes, Pfizer Memes, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome Memes, Vaccine Booster Memes, Vaccine Hesitancy Memes, Vaccine Karma Memes, Vaccine Memes, Vaccine Passport Memes & Vaccine Side Effect Memes
VIDEOs
WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs
Balenciaga Memes, DuckDuckGo Hypocrisy Memes, Big Tech Memes, Bud Light Memes, Hollywood Memes, Miller Light Memes, Netflix Memes, Super Bowl Memes, Woke Boeing, Woke Corporations, Woke Disney Memes, Woke Military Memes & Woke Target Memes
COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...
I asked AI about the Israel connection out of curiosity. It said the following below (so judge for yourself). There does seem to be a connection, but I would not blame Israel as a whole for this, any more than I would blame the USA for the evil things that the CIA and FBI regularly do, such as murdering people or setting up J6. The USA as a whole is not to blame for that; just the deep state operatives. Unfortunately, in the case of Epstein, there appears to be some espionage involved, which was morally wrong. At the same time, Mossad has been a force for good in the world in terms of its activism against Islamic terrorists, so that has to be factored in. Israel has every right to exist and defend itself against Islamic terrorists, and terrorists don't play by any rule book, which forces Mossad to resort to extreme measures to fight them. But I don'tthink that should involve manipulating American politicians, or whatever was going on with Epstein.
_______________________
Recent reports based on leaked documents have shown extensive ties between Epstein and Israeli intelligence officials.
Factors contributing to the theory
Associates with alleged Israeli intelligence links: Epstein was a close associate of Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of British media magnate Robert Maxwell. Some sources have claimed that Robert Maxwell worked for Israeli intelligence, which has fueled speculation about Epstein's potential connection to Mossad. Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe claimed in 2020 that both Maxwell and Epstein worked for Israeli intelligence.
Ties to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak: Epstein maintained a close association with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who visited his properties on numerous occasions between 2013 and 2017. In 2017, Barak was reportedly seen leaving Epstein's apartment with his face covered.
Leak of Ehud Barak's emails: A 2024 hack of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak's emails revealed communications with Epstein that point to the financier's role in brokering intelligence deals for Israel.
Israeli spy's prolonged stays: Reports from November 2025, based on hacked emails and documents from the U.S. House Oversight Committee, revealed that Yoni Koren, a Mossad veteran and former aide to Ehud Barak, stayed at Epstein's Manhattan apartment for weeks at a time on multiple occasions between 2013 and 2016.
"Belonged to intelligence" comment: Former U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, who brokered Epstein's 2008 plea deal, reportedly told the Trump transition team that he was told Epstein "belonged to intelligence" and to "leave it alone". While Acosta has since denied having knowledge of Epstein's intelligence connections, the remark further fueled speculation.
Counterarguments and lack of conclusive evidence
No formal proof: Despite the suspicious ties, there has been no formal, conclusive proof that Epstein was an official Mossad agent. Ghislaine Maxwell told U.S. officials in August 2025 that she did not believe Epstein was a paid Israeli intelligence agent.
Denial by former Israeli leaders: Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called the allegation that Epstein worked for Mossad "categorically and totally false".
Single-source claims: Some of the claims linking Epstein to Mossad were initially based on the word of a single individual, former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe, whose claims have been unproven.
No evidence of a client list: In July 2025, the U.S. Justice Department and FBI stated that a systematic review of files found no incriminating "client list" and no credible evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent figures.
No signs of a Mossad-style hit: One analyst noted that the method of Epstein's death did not align with typical Mossad assassination tactics, which tend to prefer simple shootings over strangulation.
Summary of recent findings
The 2024 hack of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak's emails, and the subsequent investigations by outlets like Drop Site News, provided the most significant revelations to date regarding Epstein's links to Israeli officials. These reports indicate that Epstein acted as a semi-official asset for Israeli intelligence, leveraging his network to broker deals, create backchannels with other nations, and connect high-ranking officials. However, this reporting does not prove that Epstein was a formal, paid Mossad agent.