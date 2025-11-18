COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ThinkforYourself's avatar
ThinkforYourself
4h

I asked AI about the Israel connection out of curiosity. It said the following below (so judge for yourself). There does seem to be a connection, but I would not blame Israel as a whole for this, any more than I would blame the USA for the evil things that the CIA and FBI regularly do, such as murdering people or setting up J6. The USA as a whole is not to blame for that; just the deep state operatives. Unfortunately, in the case of Epstein, there appears to be some espionage involved, which was morally wrong. At the same time, Mossad has been a force for good in the world in terms of its activism against Islamic terrorists, so that has to be factored in. Israel has every right to exist and defend itself against Islamic terrorists, and terrorists don't play by any rule book, which forces Mossad to resort to extreme measures to fight them. But I don'tthink that should involve manipulating American politicians, or whatever was going on with Epstein.

_______________________

Recent reports based on leaked documents have shown extensive ties between Epstein and Israeli intelligence officials.

Factors contributing to the theory

Associates with alleged Israeli intelligence links: Epstein was a close associate of Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of British media magnate Robert Maxwell. Some sources have claimed that Robert Maxwell worked for Israeli intelligence, which has fueled speculation about Epstein's potential connection to Mossad. Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe claimed in 2020 that both Maxwell and Epstein worked for Israeli intelligence.

Ties to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak: Epstein maintained a close association with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who visited his properties on numerous occasions between 2013 and 2017. In 2017, Barak was reportedly seen leaving Epstein's apartment with his face covered.

Leak of Ehud Barak's emails: A 2024 hack of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak's emails revealed communications with Epstein that point to the financier's role in brokering intelligence deals for Israel.

Israeli spy's prolonged stays: Reports from November 2025, based on hacked emails and documents from the U.S. House Oversight Committee, revealed that Yoni Koren, a Mossad veteran and former aide to Ehud Barak, stayed at Epstein's Manhattan apartment for weeks at a time on multiple occasions between 2013 and 2016.

"Belonged to intelligence" comment: Former U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, who brokered Epstein's 2008 plea deal, reportedly told the Trump transition team that he was told Epstein "belonged to intelligence" and to "leave it alone". While Acosta has since denied having knowledge of Epstein's intelligence connections, the remark further fueled speculation.

Counterarguments and lack of conclusive evidence

No formal proof: Despite the suspicious ties, there has been no formal, conclusive proof that Epstein was an official Mossad agent. Ghislaine Maxwell told U.S. officials in August 2025 that she did not believe Epstein was a paid Israeli intelligence agent.

Denial by former Israeli leaders: Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called the allegation that Epstein worked for Mossad "categorically and totally false".

Single-source claims: Some of the claims linking Epstein to Mossad were initially based on the word of a single individual, former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe, whose claims have been unproven.

No evidence of a client list: In July 2025, the U.S. Justice Department and FBI stated that a systematic review of files found no incriminating "client list" and no credible evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent figures.

No signs of a Mossad-style hit: One analyst noted that the method of Epstein's death did not align with typical Mossad assassination tactics, which tend to prefer simple shootings over strangulation.

Summary of recent findings

The 2024 hack of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak's emails, and the subsequent investigations by outlets like Drop Site News, provided the most significant revelations to date regarding Epstein's links to Israeli officials. These reports indicate that Epstein acted as a semi-official asset for Israeli intelligence, leveraging his network to broker deals, create backchannels with other nations, and connect high-ranking officials. However, this reporting does not prove that Epstein was a formal, paid Mossad agent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Citizen Satirist (CS)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture