COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
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Yesterday I thought it might be an April 1 joke. Since I follow little politics this was a stinking pot I had not heard of! She should have been locked up in jail shooting her dog! A man here in town almost had that happen. Luckily a vet declared the dog rabid, so the man got off with it ( the dog attacked a woman in town, so the shootist saved the woman from getting bitten! )

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