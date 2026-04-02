If you thought RFK Jr. has a busy world…:

… former SD Governor and now ex-Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem can give him a run for his money…

First there was the bizarre story of her shooting her own dog (and then her goat) which to be honest, I had trouble believing…

IF you go around shooting your own dogs and goats, why would you put that in your autobiography? To me, its sounds like something a RINO DC based political consultant put in the book he wrote for her coz ‘em blood thirsty MAGA rubes would just love it and that’s what ‘em farming/ranching folk do…………

Now we learn that in addition to sleeping around with Corey Lewandowski (apparently an open secret around DC), Kristi Noem’s husband is some sort of a gay cross dresser who loves wearing big boobs:

And you think she might be just a little vulnerable to blackmail? Honestly, this STUFF obviously came out in any background check for a role like Secretary of Homeland Security AND yet she still got the job which makes you wonder what the hell is going on b/c the cabinet is not an employment office for attractive women in unhappy marriages…

And now for some busy world of Kristi Noem memes…

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Okkk:

The final word:

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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