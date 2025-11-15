We have covered various media personalities extensively in our media meme posts, from creepy Brian Stelter and loony Taylor Lorenz and Howard Stern to shameless presstitute Jake Tapper, racist Joy Reid, CNN legend Clarissa Ward, insufferable Don Lemon, deep state mouthpieces Morning Joe & Mika, etc etc etc - none of them are people anyone would want to meet over coffee or a beer.

On the other hand, media personalities like Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and even Nick Fuentes all seem like they would be fun people to invite over to a barbecue and just hang out with no matter what generation you are - even IF you don’t fully agree with everything they say... (Sean Hannity can come across as another media script reader, but might be worth having a quick coffee with IF he brings his teleprompter with him…)

However and IF there is anything the populist right and left can agree on, it’s that Mark Levin is an angry old man long past his prime who is just plain nuts:

[Ana was on with Tucker again]

[I totally believe this story…]

I don’t know why Tucker would want to debate or platform a boomer corporate MSM media looser that virtually nobody under 70 (and for that matter, not many over that age…) listens to:

And now for some Mark Levin memes…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

Mark Levin “MAGA patriot”:

Tel Aviv Levin summed up:

The pot calling the kettle black:

Ohhh:

The final word(s):

Complete Great Reset Meme Index

* Tags updated as of November 12, 2025.

BIDENsteria

BIG PHARMA, HEALTH CARE & SCIENTICISM

BIG TECH, CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL MEDIA

CHINAsteria

COVIDsteria Psyop

EDUCATIONsteria

ELECTIONsteria & POLITICALsteria

FBI & FEDs

GLOBAL WARMINGsteria

GREAT RESET & WEF

GREAT RESET RESISTANCE

GUN CONTROL

HOLIDAYsteria

IllEGAL IMMIGRATION

MEDIAsteria

MONKEYsteria Psyop

PRIDEsteria & PEDOsteria

RACEsteria

RANDOM PSYOPs or NOISE

RECESSION & INFLATION

RUSSOphobia & RUSSIAsteria + WW3steria

VACCINEs

VIDEOs

WOKE CORPORATIONs & ORGANIZATIONs

COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

