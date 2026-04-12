For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, who would have thought that the new Saturday Night Live UK is actually funny… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Latest Tim Dillon, Alex Jones on The Shawn Johnson Podcast tells about what is going on with Melania, former British diplomat Alastair Crooke, Nathan Apffel who did the “The Religion Business” docuseries, etc. 🤦‍♂️ I knew George Orwell was right… 🤣 Latest AwakenWithJP (JP Sears…) 🤭 Some non-essential commentary… 🙄 I’ve heard that before Mr. Swalwell… 🤣 Chuck Norris takes over politics + is the main character in every movie… 🤭 Pentecostal vs. Catholic vs Presbyterian vs. Orthodox vs. Coptic Orthodox vs. Nondenominational church services… 🙄 Videos like this is why RAM costs $900… 🙄 I’m sourcing a husband for a close friend of mine…😹 Cats have long memories…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran and attacking non-MIGA America First personalities rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, non-essential comedy, etc.

😲 Who would have thought that the new Saturday Night Live UK is actually funny?!!:

🤣🤣🤣:

I hope they upload more videos:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Note and regarding yesterday’s post, this was the Erika Kirk video posted on the Internet that really rubbed me the wrong way:

Also, now there is this:

🔥 FYI:

🔥 Bombing Beirut, Back To Butler & Melania’s Mission | The Tim Dillon Show #491:

🔥 Alex Jones on The Shawn Johnson Podcast tells about what is going on with Melania:

🔥 Steve Sweeney is a British citizen with RT:

🔥 Former British diplomat Alastair Crooke is always a good listen:

🔥 Nathan Apffel did the “The Religion Business” docuseries:

Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey but this Joel Olsten wannabe rides in on a private jet and is not afraid to flaunt it…:

😲😲😲:

🤦‍♂️ I knew George Orwell was right:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)