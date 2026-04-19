For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, these LEGO videos are getting out of control… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Some you decides… 🔥 Tim Dillon endorses friend of the show Katie Porter for CA Governor, Russell Brand on Tucker, Israel based journalist Ari Flanzraich, America’s new civic religion (Israelism) + Orthodox Christian Father Josiah Trenham… 🍷Kamala Harris is complaining about high gas prices…🚶‍♀️Flight attendant walking styles for various airlines… 🇪🇸 What 10 Years in Spain Does To You 🍗… 🤭 All Europeans agree on one thing… 🤣 When American electricians travel abroad…😺 When it’s time for them to get a job + what they don’t tell you about owning a human… 🙄 Visualizing Chicago… 🤣 Latest AwakenWithJP (JP Sears…) 🙄 AI slop (That’s kind of funny…)😬 Worst April Fools joke ever…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran and attacking non-MIGA America First personalities rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, non-essential comedy, etc.

🤣 These LEGO videos are getting out of control!:

🤣 Also hilariously funny!:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 You decide:

🔥 Eric Swalwell, The Great Layoff, & We Endorse Katie Porter | The Tim Dillon Show #492

🔥 Russell Brand:

🔥 Orthodox Christian Father Josiah Trenham:

🔥 Kian Sadeghi, CEO of Nucleus Genomics:

🔥 Israel based journalist Ari Flanzraich:

🏫 Travel tip:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🍷Kamala Harris is complaining about high gas prices…