For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, how Trump loyalists cope, Republicans right now & always gonna give you up… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥Comedian Count Dankula, Tim Dillon starts the show with some wild satire, etc… 😬 Honeybee society will not survive unless it allows giant murder hornet migration…🤣 What 10 years in the USA does to a European…🫢 Austrian painting with you know who… 🐫 They need a bigger camel… 🤣 Latest AwakenWithJP (JP Sears…) 🤥 I’m not a factchecker or satirechecker (there are some great satirists on Twitter right now)… 😹 The infinite loop...

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran and attacking non-MIGA America First personalities rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc.

🤡 How Trump loyalists cope... (and did you know that Qatar funded Tucker has a gas chamber in his house?😱):

🤣 And this is just brutal…:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Public service message:

🔥 Comedian Count Dankula:

🔥 FYI:

🔥 The Palantir Manifesto & My Manifesto | The Tim Dillon Show #493 started out with some WILD SATIRE:

🔥 Jeffrey Sachs on the real origins of the Iran war, and the coming economic devastation:

🔥 Tucker with a Palestinian Christian:

🔥 Tucker’s brother:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)