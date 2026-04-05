For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, JP Sears on how Israel hijacks politicians in America, asks what’s Zionism & apologizes for criticizing Israel... OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 JP Sears on Alex Jones, James Kunstler, Dave Collum, Tom Luongo, Tim Dillon goes full Kristi Noem husband with 2 BIG FRIENDS of the show, exorcist Father Chad Ripperger, comedian Dave Smith, Nick Fuentes will pay a 50% premium to get away from black people, etc. 😲 Clinton Crypt Keeper James Carville looking rough… 🏹 Elizabeth Warren is on the warpath again…😲 Oh no, guess who just bought all of Diddy’s baby oil?!! 🌌 Comedian Ben Bankas talks about Mars… 🤭 Samsung vs. iPhone owners… 🤣 More Tiger Woods driving… 😬 Harry Sisson Update… 🤣 How lib women would protect the border if immigrants looked like Sydney Sweeney… 🐖 Mad Max Fatty Road…🙀 Every cat’s worse nightmare…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🫣 JP Sears on how Israel hijacks politicians in America:

🫣 What’s zionism?:

🫣 JP Sears apologizes for criticizing Israel:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 JP Sears on Alex Jones:

🤬 WTF?

🔥 CollapseCast | James Kunstler, Dave Collum, Tom Luongo (TPC #2,013):

🔥 Bye Bye Bondi & Hello Mommy | The Tim Dillon Show #490:

😲😲😲:

🔥🔥🔥 This was a fascinating discussion with exorcist Father Chad Ripperger:

This is a much longer interview:

🔥 Dave Smith / comicdavesmith.com:

🔥 Bishop Joseph Strickland:

🫣 Nick Fuentes talks about going to a “nice” restaurant where there were blacks:

🏫🏫🏫:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

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(The Best of…)