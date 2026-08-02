For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, The Covidiot: Animated Movie from The John Cooper Show + “on advice from counsel…” OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Pollster Mark Mitchell (”I Wonder Why Evangelicals Are The Only Ones Who Love What Trump Is Doing Right Now?!”); James Kunstler/Dave Collum/Tom Luongo; Tim Dillon; must listen to interview with Elizabeth Lane exposing the NATO propaganda network; Mary Talley Bowden MD; Ex-CIA Agent Jim Erdman, etc. 😲 I can’t believe what happened at Lindsey Graham’s funeral…🤭 EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Laura Larry Loomer’s visit to Ukraine’s drone factory… 🙄 Helen of Troy’s wedding to Paris if directed by Christopher Nolan…🫣 Why Hitler chooses Fanta + the boy hates the………… 😲 TV gave zero Fs back in the 1970s…🤣 Latest Non-MIGA or Alt-Comedy… 🐻 A tourist is so focused on his phone that a bear standing nearby went completely unnoticed…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran or are obsesses with attacking non-MIGA America First personalities like Massie/MTG rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc. A quick reminder about what comedy is and why so many can’t do it:

🤣 The Covidiot: Animated Movie from The John Cooper Show:

🤣 On advice from counsel…

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Its also summer time but still:

🔥 MadnessCast | James Kunstler, Dave Collum, Tom Luongo (TPC #2,105):

🔥 Influencer Poison, Trump’s Lifeguard & The Migrant Summer | The Tim Dillon Show #506

🔥 This is a must listen to interview with Elizabeth Lane (Elizabeth Lane TV - YouTube) who is worth paying attention to:

🔥 With Mary Talley Bowden MD:

🔥 Ex-CIA Agent Jim Erdman:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)