For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, how you get a local English [government] Council to do something + Cracker Barrel’s CEO is getting a little desperate… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Alex Jones digs deeper into the Minneapolis trans shooter rabbit hole… 🔥 All you need to know about SSRIs + Great Replacement... 🔥 Martin Armstrong making the podcasting rounds... 🙄 Job opening: Division & Chaos Lead, Global Elite Planning... 🤭 Trump does a little patrolling in DC… 🤦‍♂️ Of course Zohran Mamdani fails at Men's Day in Brooklyn... 🤦‍♂️ Meet the Kilmer choir pining for his release… 🤭 More Cracker Barrel…😲 Why women live longer than men [long Thread]… 🤭 You think you know women… until you get married to one…:

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🤣 What would be the equivalent to get local USA and state governments to do the same - maybe Trump for 2028?!!:

🤣 Cracker Barrel’s CEO is getting a little desperate:

🍞 Some Bread…

🏫 Matt and Maxim Smith on "The Preparation" book - they have also talked about this when on a Coffee and a Mike podcast a few times. Instead of going to an expensive fancy university for an increasingly worthless degree, Matt’s 20 year-old son Maxim opted for:

Sixteen three-month programs—ranging from EMT training to sailing near Cape Horn—each designed to deliver immersive, hands-on skills while building a portfolio of achievements that compound over time. 16 “anchor” courses combined with academic courses taught by some of the best professors in the world will leave any young man miles ahead of his peers.

🔥 Alex Jones digs deeper into the Minneapolis trans shooter rabbit hole:

🔥 Psychiatrist Josef Witt-Doerring on SSRIs:

🔥 Christopher Caldwell on the Great Replacement:

🔥 Cliffe Knechtle:

🔥 Paging “Christians” Ted Cruz and Mike Johnson:

🔥 Martin Armstrong making the podcasting rounds:

🎪 Some Circuses…

🙄🙄🙄:

🤭 Trump does a little patrolling in DC…: