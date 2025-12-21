For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, the best of Michael McIntyre Christmas comedy + 90 minutes of stand up comedy for Christmas and the holidays… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥Nancy Pelosi’s stock picking, Mike Lindell, MTG, TPUSA AMFEST 2025, Tucker at TPUSA & on the All-in-Podcast, etc. 🤣 This might have made them even madder than the White House ballroom…🙄 EXCLUSIVE: The blurry Brown University video of the “shooter” has been enhanced…🤭 Chinese version of Nick Fuentes ranting... 🤭Yoga with Dems & friends with a noted yoga guru...🙄 German youths mobilizing for war... 🤭 Presidential libraries do get scaled down… 🐷 Public service warning for plus sized American women who might want to visit Amsterdam…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🎄The best of Michael McIntyre Christmas comedy:

🎄 Over 90 Minutes of Stand Up Comedy for the Holidays featuring Larry the Cable Guy, Jim Gaffigan, Leanne Morgan, Steve Byrne, Lavell Crawford, Michael McDonald, Maria Bamford, Jeff Allen, Christian Finnegan, Erik Griffin, Nish Kumar, Lewberger, Rodney Norman and more:

🍞 Some Bread…

🤬🤬🤬:

🔥 Mike Lindell:

🔥 MTG:

🔥 Dave Collum:

🔥 TPUSA AMFEST 2025 on Rumble and YouTube…

🔥 Tucker on the America First Movement & New “Deplatforming” Agenda of Some on the Right:

🔥 Tucker Carlson on the Somali Invasion and the Self-Loathing Ideology Destroying America:

🔥 James Tour - Super Humans, Genetic Engineering, Cloning, Lies of Evolution, and What Really Is Life?:

🔥 Tucker on the All-in-Podcast:

🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🤣 This might have made them even madder than the White House ballroom…: