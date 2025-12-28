For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, some Christmas leftovers… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Alex Jones interviewed, Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports, “Nobody is pretending anymore…,” ChristmasCast (with James Kunstler, Dave Collum & Tom Luongo), Melody Wright, Matt Gaetz… 🎄 Even more Christmas leftovers… 🤣 Meet the Somali bunch… 🤭 Why Ilhan Omar wears the thing on her head...🙄 Netflix adaptation of the moon landing… 🤭 Merry Christmas from our military to narco traffickers + merry Christmas ISIS…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🎄Some Christmas leftovers…

🍞 Some Bread…

🎄More Christmas leftovers…:

🔥 Alex Jones on the Shawn Johnson podcast:

🔥 Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports:

🔥 “Nobody is pretending anymore…:”

🔥 ChristmasCast with James Kunstler, Dave Collum & Tom Luongo:

🔥 Melody Wright is always an interesting listen:

🔥 James O’Keefe on what happened with Project Veritas:

🔥 Coleman Church is a debt expert:

🔥 Matt Gaetz should have been AG:

Share

🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🎄 Even more Christmas leftovers…: