For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, how white people + leftist cult saw the Super Bowl half time show plus a summary of girls on Valentine’s Day… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Alex Jones on the PBD podcast, “Let them eat S&P!,” Massie is not suicidal, going deep into Epstein and satanic pedo cannibals with William Ramsey/Dave Collum/James Kunstler/Tom Luongo etc, Ron Paul, Ray Dalio, etc… 🤣 Attempting to guess the password of Kamala’s new Substack...🤣 No racism or gorillas in this Michelle Obama meme... 🙄 Bill Clinton when he has to testify about the Epstein files (and they ask him about the age of the women…)… 🤭 The many jobs of Marco Rubio… 🤣 Why Newsom sits like that + who lives rent free in his head…🇮🇳 The future of Canada... 🤭 Retardi B falls on stage…😲 My 1000lb life… 🤔 Is this your average Liberal or parody?

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🤣 How white people saw the half time show:

🫣 Wait for the [happy] ending………………………….:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Alex Jones: Epstein Files, Bondi Hearing + El Paso Shutdown | PBD #737:

🔥 You decide if she’s like Hillary Clinton:

🤬🤬🤬:

🔥 Going deep into Epstein and child trafficking / sacrifice etc with William Ramsey & Dave Collum:

🔥 Make Babies, Don’t Eat Them | James Kunstler, Dave Collum, Tom Luongo (TPC #1,970)

🔥 Yannik Schrade:

🔥 Ron Paul is still very much alive:

🔥 Ray Dalio:

🏫 FYI:

Share

🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🤣 Attempting to guess the password of Kamala’s new Substack...: