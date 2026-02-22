For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, ask your satire provider about switching from the Zionist Bibi to the Genesius Times… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Malone, Dave Collum, Tucker grills Israel’s USA’s Amb. Mike Huckabee (and takes flak), inside the American Gulag for January 6ers, etc. 🤣 Only in California…🦏 RINO Dump…🤭 Bari Weiss - friend of The Tim Dillon Show...😬 The only way to get hired at Canada’s Tim Horton... 🤡 American women: "8% of men have YACHTS, 40% of men are 6ft, 10% of men make $1,000,000+ a year"🤭 In case you were wondering why women earn 78¢ per $1 men earn?… 🤡 Great moments in British policing… 😬 We went from cat videos to full interracial food infidelity arcs (Its why we need all those data centers…)… 🙄 From Epstein Files expert to alien files expert…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🤣 Ask your satire provider about switching from the Zionist Bibi to the Genesius Times!:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Joe Rogan Experience #2454 - Robert Malone, MD:

🔥 Jim Kunstler and Melody Wright:

🔥 Dave Collum:

🔥I am starting to love Tim Dillon - he talks about how all these naive billionaires got conned by Jeffrey Epstein into giving him their money and going to his island etc…:

🔥FYI: Alex Jones is wrong on this one as they talked about doing this, but did not wheras Polymarket actually did it… “…if only Cantor Fitzgerald was called PolyCantor, none of this would have happened…”:

🔥 Tucker is over a big target taking flake:

(0:00) Why We Were Interrogated in Israel

(25:38) Why Did Huckabee Meet With American Traitor Jonathan Pollard?

(34:26) Has Huckabee Advocated to Extradite Sex Offenders Who Flee From the US to Israel?

(40:26) Why Are There Still Classified Epstein Files?

(46:22) Is the Israel of the Bible the Current Secular Government of Israel?

(1:12:53) Is Israel's Christian Population Declining?

(1:14:48) Who Has a Right to the Land of Israel?

(1:32:09) The Killing of Christians in Gaza

(1:44:43) Benjamin Netanyahu's Calls for Genocide

(1:49:31) Huckabee Accuses Tony Aguilar of Lying

(1:55:08) Fighting Wars on Israel's Behalf

(1:55:51) Why Are 9-11 Files Still Classified?

(1:57:18) Netanyahu's Many Visits to the White House

(1:58:18) The Nuclear Weapons That Israel Stole

(1:59:01) Why Is the US Sending Israel So Much Money?

(2:00:50) Is Huckabee Okay With Israel Providing Free Abortions?

(2:09:33) How Many Americans Support War With Iran?

(2:14:52) Was the War on Iraq Really About 9-11?

(2:18:55) Israel's Sabotaging of US Negotiations With Iran

(2:21:47) How Many Journalists Has Israel Killed in Gaza?

(2:22:56) Is Huckabee Concerned About the Persecution of Christians?

🔥 How does Israel treat Christians? Tucker spoke to one whose family has lived there since Jesus:

🔥 Texas congressional candidate Ryan Zink recounts how he was treated by federal law enforcement:

🔥 FYI:

🏫 Who else remembers these “day in the life” type books?:

Share

🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🤣 Only in California…: