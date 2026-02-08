For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, Trump is the King of the Jungle…OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🏫 How afraid of nurses should we be? 🔥 Don’t forget to open a Trump account for your kid…🔥 James Kunstler, Dave Collum & Tom Luongo on one podcast; Pizzagate was real along with alot more with Ian Carroll; AJ Gentile on giants, the pyramids and remote viewing, etc… 😉 Be sure to welcome Kamala or rather a staffer for her to Substack… 🤣 Fat JD is doing some research regarding that meme with the Obamas as primates that Trump posted… 🦍 Trump apologies to gorillas + more Lion King monkey business memes…🤭 When The Donald did Fresh Prince of Bel Air…🤭 Do you like this version of Nancy? 🎞️ Pretti Good - the trailer…🙄 Recycling in 2026…🤣 And I’ve watched Karen get body slammed 100 times already…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🤣 The King of the Jungle:

Note:

🤭 Not going to factcheck this…:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥🏫 How afraid of nurses should we be? The Answer: Be very afraid:

🏫 FYI:

Launching July 5, 2026

Enroll your child by making an election when you file your taxes.

A financial institution will receive your funds and activate your account.

🏫 FYI:

🔥 You decide:

🔥 James Kunstler, Dave Collum & Tom Luongo:

🔥 All you want to know about satanic ritual abuse, cannibalism and paedophilia with Dave Collum 😱:

🔥 Pizzagate was real along with alot more with Ian Carroll / canceliancarroll.com:

🔥 The reality of life for Christians in the Holy Land:

🔥 A fascinating talk with AJ Gentile of thewhyfiles.com

😉 Be sure to welcome Kamala or rather a staffer for her to Substack…:

🎪 Some Circuses…

(The Best of…)

🤣 Fat JD is doing some research regarding that meme with the Obamas as primates that Trump posted…: