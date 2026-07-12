For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, Lindsey Graham + Mitch in the same year - HELL YEA! (No pun intended…) OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: Rupert Lowe of Restore Britain on Joe Rogan; James Kunstler/Dave Collum/Tom Luongo; Tucker & Neil Oliver; Bryce Lockwood who was on the USS Liberty when Israel attacked it; Kelsi Sheren on the mass murder of White Canadians by their out-of-control government euthanasia policy; Dennis Kucinich, etc... 🤣 Inside the head of a purple haired wokester…🍌 America’s favorite German World Cup tourist (re-told with fruit)…😲 Leave her “kid” alone! 😬 BREAKING: OnlyFans influencer Bonnie Blue has given birth… 🤡 When the DEI Canadian Army goes marching… 🙄 The Biden autopen worked tirelessly…🤥 I’m not a factchecker or satirechecker (there are some great satirists on Twitter right now)…🤣 Latest Non-MIGA or Alt-Comedy… 🫤 Societal metaphor…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran or are obsesses with attacking non-MIGA America First personalities like Massie/MTG rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc. A quick reminder about what comedy is and why so many can’t do it:

We already have a post ready for Monday - so will wait for more memes to come in BUT we had to jump the gun a bit for this unexpectedly GOOD news for world peace!!!:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Does USAID Explain the Collapse of Left Wing Causes?

🔥 Rupert Lowe is a British politician who has served as the member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth since 2024 and the leader of Restore Britain:

🔥 Dr. James Kunstler, Colonel Dave Collum (Ret)., Secretary Tom Luongo:

Robert Malone:

🔥 Teen Takeovers & Netanyahu’s New Nightmare | The Tim Dillon Show #503

🔥 Neil Oliver–Tucker Carlson ‘…I feel THREATENED!’:

🔥 Marine Staff Sergeant Bryce Lockwood was on the Liberty and says there’s no doubt Israel meant to kill every American on board:

🔥 Kelsi Sheren (substack.com/@kelsisheren) on the mass murder of White Canadians by their out-of-control government euthanasia policy:

🔥 Dennis Kucinich on the end of American sovereignty:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🤣 Inside the head of a purple haired wokester…