For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, Christopher Nolan is the most woke director in the world + he does an ambitious film covering the history of France… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: JD Vance on Joe Rogan; get two doses of Dave Collum; Tim Dillon; Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is asking naughty questions on Tucker; Flock cameras; Jay Dyer, etc… 🤣 Jeopardy 𝕏 - Category: Fake Conservatives... 🤣 When you are White and in the UK with a White female cop… 😬 UK has a new alternative to digital ID… 🙄 Chinese nationals dancing during 9/11 means we must ban Tik Tok... 🤥 I’m not a factchecker or satirechecker (there are some great satirists on Twitter right now)…🤣 Latest Non-MIGA or Alt-Comedy… 😎 Finally, something cool from the Star Wars franchise…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran or are obsesses with attacking non-MIGA America First personalities like Massie/MTG rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc. A quick reminder about what comedy is and why so many can’t do it:

🤣 The Most Woke Director in the World - Christopher Nolan…:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Unlike Nick Fuentes’ take on one side and the rabid Zionists on the other, I actually think JD Vance did well in this interview as he did not come across as canned or fake politician (Mark Rubio) - listen for yourself and decide:

🔥 Get two doses of Dave Collum:

🔥 Charlie Kirk, Middle East, Market Crash, and More (FULL SHOW) - Dave Collum and Chris Martenson:

🔥Lindsey Graham, Invading Iran & The Summer of Sh*t | The Tim Dillon Show #504:

🔥 Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is asking naughty questions:

🔥Flock cameras:

🔥 Jay Dyer is often on Alex Jones:

🏫🏫🏫:

Share

🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)