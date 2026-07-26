For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, Democryssey trailer + when you use Google Maps to navigate your way home… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Nick Fuentes with Hunter Biden; latest Tim Dillon; Dave Collum and Steve Murray; Shawn Ryan on Tucker; etc. 😲 Random people in Russia were shown famous paintings and asked one question: “Who is the author of this work?” 🤣 Keir Starmer receives his “top” French honour from Emmanuel Macron… 😬Being French in 2026…🙄 Congrats to the Vance family on their newborn…🤥 I’m not a factchecker or satirechecker (there are some great satirists on Twitter right now)…🤣 Latest Non-MIGA or Alt-Comedy… 🤣 Female cop memes are becoming reality…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran or are obsesses with attacking non-MIGA America First personalities like Massie/MTG rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc. A quick reminder about what comedy is and why so many can’t do it:

🤣 Democryssey trailer:

🤦‍♂️And what happens when you use Google Maps to map your way home:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥🔥🔥 “I picked a hell of a night to quit sniffing glue;” “Bailed out on my son's circumcision in Tel Aviv to watch this;” “America's final season is fucking wild” (and other comments) coz its Nick Fuentes with Hunter Biden. And although they try to make Nick look bad, he comes out looking pretty good and even Hunter comes across as human:

🔥 Andrew Tate, A Socialist Makeover, & The Demise Of Red Robin | The Tim Dillon Show #505:

🔥 Flock Cameras, Charlie Kirk, Epstein, and More (FULL SHOW)- Dave Collum and Steve Murray:

🔥 Shawn Ryan:

🔥 Former Royal Navy commander Steve Jermy:

😲😲😲:

🏫 This is an interesting thread:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)