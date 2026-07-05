For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, Happy Independence Day weekend to all of our British friends! OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk; Tim Dillon; Emerald Robinson (We Are Living in a Griftocracy...); Michael Nehls explains how Alzheimer’s can be reversed; Steve Baker on the lies of the J6 Pipe Bomb Case; former Obama political prisoner Viktor Bout who was traded for the black lesbian basketball player, etc… 🏫 How to walk up stairs w/o getting sore knees…🥵 Welcome to Zohran Mamdani’s New York… 🙄 Eco-Commies - On camera vs. off camera…🤣 Have you heard the one about when a GOP politician died and spent a day in hell… 🫣 Germans don’t have a sense of humor… 😲 Monaco (0% taxes) vs. France (69% taxes)… 🤣 Latest Non-MIGA or Alt-Comedy… 🐂 A bull in a China shop…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran or are obsesses with attacking non-MIGA America First personalities like Massie/MTG rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc. A quick reminder about what comedy is and why so many can’t do it:

🤣 Happy Independence Day weekend to all of our British friends!:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Elon Musk's father Errol Musk, who lives in South Africa:

Rise and Kill First - The Secret History of Israel's Targeted Assassinations:

🔥 Celebrating 250 Years: A Very Special Episode | The Tim Dillon Show #502:

🔥 We Are Living in a Griftocracy - Emerald Robinson:

🔥 Scientist and physician Michael Nehls (https://michael-nehls.de/) explains how Alzheimer’s can be reversed:

🔥 Steve Baker on the CIA, FBI, Directed Energy Weapons, and the Lies of the J6 Pipe Bomb Case:

🔥 Former Obama political prisoner Viktor Bout who was traded for the black lesbian basketball player:

🏫🏫🏫:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🥵 Welcome to Zohran Mamdani’s New York…