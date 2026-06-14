For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, the World Cup starts + Europeans visiting the USA for the World Cup and have their first iced drinks! OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥Tim Dillon, Dave Collum, Ukraine front update with Stanislav Krapivnik, Gideon Levy (a good Israeli...), John Mearsheimer, Ken Silver on Butler PA, you don’t hate RINO John Cornyn enough etc... 🤣 Still counting ballots in Commiefornia… 🚮 One square meter in India cancels an entire German’s childhood! 🤣 How they convinced African slaves to get on those boats + stop telling them how to behave on cruise ships (they ain’t in the hold no more…)🙄 AI Slop… 🤥 I’m not a factchecker or satirechecker (there are some great satirists on Twitter right now)…🤣 Latest Non-MIGA or Alt-Comedy… 🙄 Mary Poppins employs illegals to do her dirty work…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran or are obsesses with attacking non-MIGA America First personalities like Massie/MTG rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc. A quick reminder about what comedy is and why so many can’t do it:

🤣 The World Cup starts…:

🤣 Europeans visiting the USA for the World Cup and have their first iced drinks!…:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 This actually looks decent:

🔥 Iran Forever, Belfast Riots, & College Commencement | The Tim Dillon Show #499:

🔥 Banality Of Evil | Dave Collum (TPC #2,071) on Tommy’s PodCast:

🔥 Good update from The Duran - Konstantinovka Falling, Russia Closing in on Sumy w/ Stanislav Krapivnik:

🔥 Israeli journalist Gideon Levy:

🔥 Prof. John Mearsheimer:

🔥 Ken Silva:

🤬🤬🤬:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)