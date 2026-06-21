For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, Megachurch pastors be like… (The Religion Business…)… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Tim Dillon on Iran’s Baddie Era, Tucker (“Trump disappoints everyone. His ex-wives, former political allies— and it looks like it’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s turn...”), a tool to see if your church has been targeted by Israel, etc. 🤭 Juneteenth and why your Kia is missing… 😬 A Russian visits India and captures what he witnesses on video… 😲 These jobs need some gender equality… 😲 The other World Cups…🙄 Freedom of expression in Europe these days… 🙄 AI Slop… 🤥 I’m not a factchecker or satirechecker (there are some great satirists on Twitter right now)…🤣 Latest Non-MIGA or Alt-Comedy… 🤬 The American economy in 76 seconds…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran or are obsesses with attacking non-MIGA America First personalities like Massie/MTG rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc. A quick reminder about what comedy is and why so many can’t do it:

🤣 Megachurch pastors be like…:

[The whole segment is here]

And here’s the trailer of The Religion Business:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 The interviewer did too much talking in this - From Essential Oils To Essentially Cancelled | The Evolution of JP Sears:

🔥 Episode 500 - Iran’s Baddie Era & The Data Center Destiny | The Tim Dillon Show #500:

🔥 I missed including Catherine Austin Fitts update in previous posts:

🔥 Nathan Apffel, director of “The Religion Business:”

🔥 With the normally insufferable Piers Morgan plus Tucker points out:

“Someone who knows Trump very well once told me 15 years ago, in the end, Trump disappoints everyone. His ex-wives, former political allies— and it looks like it’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s turn— Trump is saying the Israeli’s are such Inhumane savages, who do not consider non-Israeli life fully human, that we’re going to trust the Al-Qaeda guy over them.”

🔥 Trita Parsi:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🤭 Juneteenth and why your Kia is missing…