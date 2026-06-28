For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, non-woke/non-MIGA comedian Nicholas De Santo | Anglo Italian Comedy… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Lots of good podcasts last week!: JP Sears on how MAGA controls influencers; Joe Kent/Dave Collum/John Cullen; Melody Wright/Dave Collum; Victor Bout; Tim Dillon on Joe Rogan; Tucker on Alex Jones; Trump’s top social media advisor Alex Bruesewitz + Theologian JD Hall on the corrupting lie of Christian Zionism on Tucker, etc. 🤔 Unsolved mysteries: Why did jet fuel not melt a Beijing skyscraper? 🤣 Midnight Confession by Michelle Obama… 🤣 White Leftist travels back in time to an African slave market to expose the atrocities of White people…😬 When you make the mistake of giving Netflix one more chance… 🤬 Foreign aid summed up… 🫡 Its time to go home to Sudan Mustafa… 😱 Is this OSHA-approved? 😑Everyone getting dad tattoos on their arms…🤣 Latest Non-MIGA or Alt-Comedy… 🙄 Asking AI to simulate if the US had a second Civil War…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran or are obsesses with attacking non-MIGA America First personalities like Massie/MTG rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc. A quick reminder about what comedy is and why so many can’t do it:

🤣 Non-woke/non-MIGA comedian Nicholas De Santo | Anglo Italian Comedy:

“Nicholas De Santo is an Italian-born, UK-based conservative and Christian stand-up comedian known for his pro-life and counter-culture comedy.”

🍞 Some Bread…

Lots of good podcasts last week!

🔥 How MAGA Controls Influencers (They Tried to do it to Me):

🔥 Foreign Influence | Joe Kent, Dave Collum & John Cullen (TPC #2,077):

🔥 Middle East, AI, Data Centers, Bitcoin and More (FULL SHOW) - Melody Wright and Dave Collum:

🔥 Victor Bout:

🔥 Joe Rogan Experience #2518 - Tim Dillon:

🔥 Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman to discuss their new book “Regime Change” - Donald Trump’s Endgame | The Tim Dillon Show #501:

🔥 Tucker on Alex Jones:

🔥 Donald Trump’s top social media advisor Alex Bruesewitz:

🔥Brandon Weichert & THE WEICHERT REPORT:

🔥 Theologian JD Hall on the corrupting lie of Christian Zionism:

[Hell or High Water - On Tucker, my appearance, my critics, and my response.]

🤔🤔🤔 Unsolved mysteries:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)