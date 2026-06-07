For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, the legendary Jimmy Dore… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: Dave Collum, Tim Dillon, Joe Kent on Alex Jones, Jimmy Dore on Tucker, all you want to know about trucking, etc… 😍 Banquets géants: What a great idea to bring from France to the USA!…🤣 Typical leftwing so-called NGOs… 🤣 More Reflecting Pool (or deflection pool) memes… 🤣 Summer with Democrats and friends… 🙄 Spain arrives in Mexico for the World Cup… 😲 Mexico Simulator… 😱 France Simulator - Paris Edition…🤥 I’m not a factchecker or satirechecker (there are some great satirists on Twitter right now)…🤣 Latest Non-MIGA or Alt-Comedy… 🤬 Its still a “mad world…”

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran or are obsesses with attacking non-MIGA America First personalities like Massie/MTG rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc. A quick reminder about what comedy is and why so many can’t do it:

🤣 Jimmy Dore on vaccines…:

Here is a full show special with him:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Dave Collum…:

🔥 Backrooms, Spencer Pratt, & The D’Amelio Family Disaster | The Tim Dillon Show #498:

🔥 Joe Kent:

🔥 Jimmy Dore:

🔥 With the UK’s Frank Wright:

🔥 This was a must listen to talk with Gord Magill about the state of trucking:

😍 What a great idea to bring to the USA!:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🤣 Typical leftwing so-called NGOs…