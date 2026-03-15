For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, look who’s back…😬 OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Jeff Childers, Alex Krainer, Dave Collum/James Kunstler/Tom “The City London” Luongo, Jimmy Dore, Carrie Prejean Boller, Bret Weinstein, Col. Douglas Macgregor, etc... 🤣 The moment everything went woke and PC… 🤭 American gays vs. European straights… 🙄 An Asian flexing at a supermarket… 🤣 When you send hubby to the supermarket (but forget your phone is on silent)… 😣 Men are truly suffering everywhere… 😲 Hollywood child stars then vs. now… 🫢 Mexico/Japan puts anything they want on TV… 😬 That time Jerry Springer had on some racist kids with an audience of black/Jewish etc kids… 😱 When Barcelona players land in Newcastle UK… 🇷🇺 Moscow never sleeps - anywhere…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

😬 Look who’s back…:

That clip is taken from the final credits scene which contains all sorts of actual reactions to “Hitler” being driven around Berlin…:

Because as we have noted before:

The whole movie (Wikipedia outlines the plot) with English subtitles is on YouTube and its definitely hilarious - if you like dark satire - and it’s too bad woke Hollywood could never come up with something like this (yet the Germans, not know for their humor, did)…:

Oh, and the cool song in the first clip is “Happy Nation…” from a Swedish band that’s intended to be an antifascist song:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 I like Mike Rowe BUT my god does he do ALOT of advertising pitches and unnecessary talking during at least the first hour of this interview. The next hour is less bad for anyone who can put up with that and really wants to hear Childers talk about how he started the Coffee & Covid Substack and some background about him…:

Mike chats with Jeff Childers (Coffee & Covid) —the attorney-turned-writer behind the wildly popular —for a wide-ranging conversation about media narratives, pandemic politics, and the strange new world of citizen journalism. What began as a daily blog written during lockdown has grown into a must-read for hundreds of thousands of devotees looking for sharp legal insight, media criticism, and a dose of wry humor with their morning coffee. Jeff explains what it takes to crank out 2,000 to 6,000 snarky words every single day of the week, why he started writing in the first place, and how an attorney accidentally became one of the most widely read independent commentators on the internet. Along the way, he talks with Mike about the stories that keep him up at night—and why, despite all of it, he remains surprisingly optimistic about where the country is headed.

🔥 Alex Krainer on Disturbances in the Geopolitical Field:

🔥 Finally, someone (Dave Collum) told Tom “The City London” Luongo to pipe down!:

🔥 Iran, Looksmaxxing, & The Rapture | The Tim Dillon Show #487…:

🔥 Alex Jones last week…:

🔥 Carrie Prejean Boller…:

🔥 Bret Weinstein…:

🔥 Col. Douglas Macgregor…:

🔥 FYI for Florida voters:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)