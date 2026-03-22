For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, everyone knows + you went on the 9/11 ride…😬 OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Catherine Austin Fitts, Dave Collum/Bob Moriarty, James O’Keefe strikes again, Glenn Greenwald, Joe Kent first interview since resigning, etc. 😬 Last meal for the troops? 🫡 Big mistake for death to pick Chuck Norris…😅 Sometimes in life, you need to take the safer option… 🤔 Is this what different regions of the USA are really like? 🤣 Typical first Asian date (“I’m not that type of Asian…”)… 🤨 A BIG question for White men venturing to Africa… 🇷🇺 Just another normal day in Russia taking a grown bear for a ride in the backseat of a g-wagon… 🙄 She’s not a whore if she’s an actress… 🤭 Why influencers need to be at least age 75…😼 You know the cat asked for it!

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🤔 Everyone knows…:

😬 You went on the 9/11 ride:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Catherine Austin Fitts:

🔥 Dave Collum and Bob Moriarty:

🔥 Bibi, Genghis Khan, & The Decency To Stay Home | The Tim Dillon Show #488:

🔥 Reality check:

🔥 James O’Keefe strikes again:

🔥 Jiang Xueqin:

🔥 Joe Kent first interview since resigning:

🔥 Glenn Greenwald:

😬😬😬

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🎪 Some Circuses…

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(The Best of…)

🫡 Big mistake for death to pick Chuck Norris…