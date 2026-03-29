For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, the betrayal of MAGA (you decide…) + The First All-American Parade of Bozo’s, Grifters, and Losers… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥Patreon cancels Russians with Attitude…🔥 More reasons to hate Jimmy Kimmel, Catherine Austin Fitts with control grid updates, Dr. Malone on the saboteur at HHS, The Bibi Files, etc. 🏫 Animated history of the White House... 🤭 When you bring a corporate jargon translator to your BS corporate meeting… 🤣 The Democrats as the party of sorrows… 😲 Sometimes the Left can do humor… 🤬 The LA Government experience… 🙄 Can’t imagine why Star Trek’s Subaru Academy (the search for c*ck) has been cancelled…🤐 POV when you have entered the wrong hmmm address… 🤭 Tiger Woods’ driving and life summed up…🤔 You decide - Rich with no education or educated with no money?

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🤬 You decide…:

😒 And the alternative isn’t any better:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥Patreon cancels Russians with Attitude…:

🔥 More reasons to hate Jimmy Kimmel:

🔥 Catherine Austin Fitts with control grid updates:

🔥

🔥 Melania’s Humanoid, Missing Scientists, & A Podcast Scam | The Tim Dillon Show #489:

🔥 The Bibi Files:

Avraham Burg, former speaker of the Knesset and interim president of Israel, on why Netanyahu can never settle, only kill:

🏫 Animated history of the White House:

Share

🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)