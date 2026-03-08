For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, how Arabs and the Japanese view Africans / black people… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥Ken Paxton outmanoeuvres the RINOs…🔥 Tucker touches a sacred cow triggering alot of belching, Alex Jones & Nick Fuentes on the unfolding Iran disaster… 🦏 Eye Patch McCain (Dan Crenshaw) looking rough after losing… 🤣 Clearance sale on Jazzy Jasmine Talking Dolls… 🤣 Meet the new James Bond who reflects modern London…🤢 Bill Gates and his lab grown meat wants in on The CEO Burger Wars…😲 These fruit AI marriage videos are getting outta hand…(and never trust a banana boss…) 🙄 Coming this spring... It’s time for this 30+ year old woman to settle down and find someone to take care of her and her kids... 😬 Checking in at boomer life in The Villages…🤔 What’s he training for? 🐕 Never argue with a dog…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🫢🫢 🫢:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Twitter premium users beware:

🔥 Attorney General Ken Paxton outmanoeuvres the RINOs:

🔥 James Woods leaves the Uniparty:

🔥 Jim Kunstler, John Waters & EM Burlingame was a wide-ranging fascinating talk…:

🔥 Emergency Podcast: Iran, Israel, & Imminent Destruction | The Tim Dillon Show #486 - Israeli false flags were discussed…:

🔥 Max Blumenthal is an “antiseptic!:”

🔥 Nick Fuentes & Alex Jones:

🔥 FYI:

🔥 “Antiseptic” Tucker touches a sacred cow triggering alot of belching…:

🦏 Eye Patch McCain (Dan Crenshaw) looking rough after losing:

Share

🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🤣 Clearance sale on Jazzy Jasmine Talking Dolls: