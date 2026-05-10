For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, Mother’s Day humor… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Happy Victory Day… 🔥Economic forecaster Edward Dowd, Alex Jones covers the so-called “aliens,” Finish the Fight Moneybomb fundraiser for Thomas Massie... 🙄 Trump/Rubio release the alien files… 🙄 Talking to someone who still trusts the government… 🪅 Cinco de Mayo we remember… 🤦‍♂️Basic instinct (animals vs. humans)…🤭 Who did these? 🤣 Latest AwakenWithJP (JP Sears…) 🤣 When Mr. T sang a Mother’s Day song…🤣 These guys are ready for Mother’s Day…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran and attacking non-MIGA America First personalities rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc.

🫡 Its Mother’s Day and we have to have some Mother’s Day humor…:

And from SNL…:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Happy Victory Day:

🔥 Edward Dowd:

🔥 Tim Dillon was late the other week:

🔥 Tyler Oliveira:

🔥 Finish the Fight Moneybomb — Thomas Massie for Congress:

🔥 Col. Lawrence Wilkerson:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)