For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, the most cancelled man in comedy Owen Benjamin… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Dave Collum complains about his inflated [private equity] vet bill, latest Tim Dillon, Owen Benjamin interview, Zelensky’s longtime press secretary tells all, etc… 🤣 For every 1,000 likes he will make Trump bigger… 🤣 More Trump does China… 🫣 Ladies, would you wear this (maybe if the hubby asked you to)? 👋 Adios Jerome “too late” Powell…🤣 Latest AwakenWithJP (JP Sears…) 🤭 Guess what his business probably is…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran and attacking non-MIGA America First personalities rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc.

🤣 The most cancelled man in comedy Owen Benjamin (owen benjamin stand up - YouTube) who was just interviewed by Tucker…:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Dave Collum complains about his inflated [private equity] vet bill:

🔥 Tim discusses a legal issue that arose from his Netflix Is A Joke show, his last minute trip to London, Spencer Pratt's increasingly ridiculous run for LA Mayor, & Trump's visit to China and why America needs to stop acting like the cool kid in school…:

🔥 The most cancelled man in comedy Owen Benjamin (owenbenjamin.com / Twitter: @OwenBenjamin):

🔥 Volodymyr Zelensky’s longtime press secretary:

😬😬😬:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🤣 For every 1,000 likes he will make Trump bigger…