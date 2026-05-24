For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, JP Sears is a United States of Israel patriot + “mirror mirror on the wall who is the most MAGA of them all…” OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Candace Owen talks to Hunter Biden, MIGA updates, latest Tim Dillon, economist Richard Werner, pollster Rich Baris, filmmaker Sean Stone, etc... 🫣 “Only five real races in the world…”🫣 What would happen if Homo Erectus had a child with a modern woman?🤣 Women’s vs. men’s backup plans… 🙄 If James Bond was Made in 2026… 😲 Ellen DeGeneres looking rough…🤔 First vs. Third World (You decide…)… 🤥 I’m not a factchecker or satirechecker (there are some great satirists on Twitter right now)…🤣 Stephen Colbert’s final late show…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran and attacking non-MIGA America First personalities rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc. A quick reminder about what comedy is:

🫣 JP Sears is a United States of Israel patriot:

And for when YouTube nukes the above video:

🤣🤣🤣

🍞 Some Bread…

⏲️ Wednesday • May 27 • 7PM ET on WalkAway Campaign YouTube/and X @BrandonStraka / @RealWalkAway

🔥 FYI: Even I find some of @jakeg_official / JAKEGTV.com stuff to be actually antisemitic (and not the fake ADL/AIPAC/Zionist Christian definition of antisemitism which is not supporting or worshiping Israel/Bibi) which is why I rarely include it in our posts (even though they have some funny stuff); but you can decide for yourself by watching more of their stuff on Twitter/their site…:

🔥 MIGA updates:

🔥 Thomas Massie, Kevin O’Leary, & The American Psyop | The Tim Dillon Show #497…:

🔥 Iran, Trump, Covid 2.0, Global Reset and More (FULL SHOW)- Dave Collum and Matt Smith:

🔥 You decide:

🔥 Economist Richard Werner is back:

🔥 Pollster Rich Baris:

🔥 Sean Stone is a filmmaker and the son of director Oliver Stone:

🏫🏫🏫:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🫣 “Only five real races in the world…”