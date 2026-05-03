For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, awesome Thomas Massie inspired music… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🤔 You decide if Nick Fuentes has the right gameplan for 2028… 🫡 Alex Jones’ Infowars signs off… 🏫 Beware of BlueSky (aka EuroSky)… 🫣 When she has a body so iconic, you don’t need the face to recognize her…🤴 More King Charles does America…🤭 What ancient languages sounded like (wait for the ancient Indian…) 😬 Its ok because we have banned plastic straws… 🤣 Latest AwakenWithJP (JP Sears…) 🤥 I’m not a factchecker or satirechecker… 🤭 Some non-essential commentary (a terrible sh*t-uation…)🪿 The goose and vets were not ready for a vet visit…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran and attacking non-MIGA America First personalities rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc.

🤣 While the Dilley-MIGA meme team et al now spends LITERALLY ALL their time and creative abilities promoting the Iran war + trashing MTG and Thomas Massie, Jesse Lyons has been posting some awesome Massie inspired music - I assume he’s the one creating these:

Again:

🍞 Some Bread…

🤔 You decide:

😑😑😑:

🫡🫡🫡:

🏫 FYI:

🏫:

🔥 Terry Schilling made a film called Fathers Wanted:

🔥 Marjorie Taylor Greene:

🔥 Former CIA officer John Kiriakou:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🫣 When she has a body so iconic, you don’t need the face to recognize her…