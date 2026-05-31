For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, can’t imagine why Sora AI got cancelled… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 MAGA boomers vs. millenials debate, Adam Carolla, Dave Collum rabbit holes, all about nephilim/satanists, Dr. Nick Maynard witnessed the Gaza genocide, ethical hacker Ryan Montgomery, etc... 🤣 When Candace Owens met Larry aka Laura Loomer… 🤔 Where on the political scale are you? 😱 What the hell happened to our society? 🤣 She could probably run faster IF she threw them over her shoulders…🤣 How to train the GF/wife to respect your car…🤥 I’m not a factchecker or satirechecker (there are some great satirists on Twitter right now)…🤣 Latest Non-MIGA or Alt-Comedy… 🤭 Hopefully a new trend (but then reality hits…)

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

NOTE: Most of the so-called MAGA, now MIGA, meme influencers are now focused on making memes promoting the Israeli-Bibi Trump war with Iran or are obsesses with attacking non-MIGA America First personalities like Massie/MTG rather than making funny stuff about the Left etc. Please bear with me while I find/compile new material to include in these posts - like AwakenWithJP videos, some good satire tweets, etc. A quick reminder about what comedy is and why so many can’t do it:

🫣 Can’t imagine why Sora AI got cancelled…:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 The debate we mentioned last week:

🔥 I’m not so sure about this:

🔥 I always liked Adam Carolla and need to listen to his show more: Adam Carolla Show Greatest Hits Compilation!!!

🔥 Fat Chicks & Solar Flares | James Kunstler, Dave Collum, Tom Luongo (TPC #2,058)

🔥 And more Dave Collum going down his rabbit holes…:

🔥 Father Stephen De Young is an Orthodox priest:

🔥 Dr. Nick Maynard of Oxford University medical school witnessed the Gaza genocide first hand and this interview has really TRIGGERED Mark Levin:

🔥 This is a must watch interview with ethical hacker Ryan Montgomery who brought all sorts of hacking devices etc with him:

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🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)