For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, the history of the Democrat party + GOP courtesy of Historydad + the Schumer Shutdown Halloween edition… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 aninconvenientstudy.com vaccine documentary trailer… 🔥 Dave Collum, Tom Luongo & Jim Kunstler on a Halloween Cast…🔥 Havana Syndrome, Robert Barnes, Roger Stone, George Santos on life in the gulag, etc… 🤣 Karen thinks these costumes are hate speech… 🙄 You are going through your kid’s candy and this happens… 😲 I saw this Letitia James video and now you must also see it + Le Titsha James… 😲 Just a normal weekend afternoon in what looks like Manchester, UK (or anywhere in Europe)… 🤔 Do you think Bill regrets keeping Hillary and getting rid of Monica?🫢 Why they had to call that show “Cops” instead of a more accurate title… 🤣 Unbearable wife discovers the husband faking it…🤡 Online troll vs. real life…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🏫 Let’s start with the history of the Democrat party courtesy of Historydad:

And the GOP:

🎃 Schumer Shutdown Halloween edition:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 aninconvenientstudy.com vaccine documentary trailer:

🔥 You decide:

🔥 Wikipedia founder Larry Sanger:

Grokipedia:

🔥 Dave Collum, Tom Luongo & Jim Kunstler on a Halloween Cast:

🔥 Two legends………:

🔥 George Santos is out of prison:

🔥 At the 55 or so minute mark, Tucker talks to an ex-drug addict who talks about everything we, or rather the blue cities, are doing wrong when it comes to drugs:

🏫 Halloween:

🏫 Why Modern Life Damages the Gut etc…:

Share

🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🤣 Karen thinks these costumes are hate speech: