For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, Mamdani meets Trump at the White House… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 The Russian Army rescues war corespondent Patrick Lancaster’s Mother In-law… 🔥 November 22 was the 62nd anniversary of JFK’s assassination - Roger Stone’s case against LBJ… 🔥 More about Thomas Crooks, Craig Fuller of FreightWaves says the economy is very weak, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Nikki Haley’s son on Tucker, etc. 🔥 Our Congress is a joke… 🤣 Guess who didn’t past Joe Biden’s sniff test… 🫣 More Rep. Brad Sherman looking at porn on a flight… 😲 What happens in Kiev does not stay in Kiev… 🙄 European vs. American innovation… 🙄 When AI goes woke…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🤣 Mamdani meets Trump:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Russian Army rescues Patrick Lancaster’s Mother In-law who did not want to leave the village dogs (all 15 of them) behind. She was hit in the head by Ukrainian soldiers who burned her home down + there were American/Polish etc mercenaries in her village - you can also donate to help buy her a new home:

🔥 November 22 was the 62nd anniversary of JFK’s assassination - Roger Stone’s case against LBJ:

🔥 More about Thomas Crooks:

🔥 Reality checks from real pollsters:

🔥Craig Fuller of logistics news site FreightWaves says the economy is very weak:

🔥 Dr. Mary Talley Bowden:

🔥 Dr. Daniel Amen on marijuana:

🔥 I am not sure if this will be behind a paywall:

🔥 Our Congress is a joke…:

🏫 Ivermectin again:

🎪 Some Circuses…

🤣 Guess who didn’t past Joe Biden’s sniff test: