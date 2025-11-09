For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, traveling with a kid in NYC & NYC in 2027 + over in Europe… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Things get wild and crazy with Russell Brand on the Alex Jones show…🔥 Elon Musk with Joe Rogan, ANTIFA insights, how bad cargo theft has gotten, more Christian persecution we don’t hear about, Paul Dans wants to replace Lindsey F*g Graham… 🙄 Typical day as a Democrat… 🙄 For the last time, Big Mike and Big Foot are NOT the same creatures...😮‍💨 Relax... this is a metaphor... 🤬 Raj wins a Peterbilt and a CDL to drive it... 🤭 Dealing with “strong and independent” women… 🤭 Cheating geniuses... 🙄 Men’s and women’s toilets in 2025... 🤣 Dick Cheney - Burn baby burn!…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

😲 Traveling with a kid in NYC…:

Meanwhile, over in Europe…:

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 Elon Musk with Joe Rogan:

🔥 Things get wild and crazy with Russell Brand on the Alex Jones show:

🔥 Matt Bracken making the rounds:

🔥 This guy with the original and for real Black Panthers, not the successor Fed Panthers, and he’s always worth a listen:

🔥 German Journalist Naomi Seibt is seeking political asylum in the USA:

🔥 Did you know that the [paid] Antifa organizers can be spotted by the Doc Martens shoes they wear? The rest are mostly functioning drug addicts:

🔥 The cargo theft discussion was unbelievable:

🔥 More Christian persecution we don’t hear about:

🔥 Paul Dans wants to replace Lindsey F*g Graham:

🔥 Podcaster/writer etc. Chris Williamson:

Share

🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🙄 Typical day as a Democrat…