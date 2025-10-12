For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, who do you think will win this event? + if you are tired of AI slop, here are some real people in real videos doing real stuff… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥Nazis back in control, Dem cop jerks off, vaccine+bladder cancer cure alerts, implanted microchips, more poisoning of the food supply, Tim Burchett on UAPs, Steve Toth to take on Eyepatch McCain, etc. 🤣 Sombrero shark haunts the peso store Obama… 😣 The Hildebeast unleashed... 🤦‍♂️Uno reverse big tish… 😲 “So you order up a prostitute…” 🙄 Smoking + fat Olympics… 🤬 How HR & finance arrives to tell you that there is no bonus this year… 🐳 All you need to know about the jungle cruise for + sized people plus these two whales are from Scotland…🤣 When cat has had enough and learns some self defense… 🤣 Indian Christmas music will brighten your day…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🫢🫢🫢:

Now before anyone reports this Substack to the ADL and I should note there are a few churches near me with pastors or priests who could easily win against the guy with the red dot (🤦‍♂️) on his forehead along with everyone else at the table, JUST REMEMBER THIS TWEET IN RESPONSE TO THAT VIDEO:

Nevertheless:

But it’s not like before the Internet became full of AI slop videos that the Internet was full of fake attention seeking whores - there was and still is plenty of real entertaining and educational content to look at...

For example: Courtney McClure (thecourtneynextdoor) is an Instagram, Twitter and TikTok influencer known for her educational car content - especially her Ford Bronco Raptor drives over bumpy roads to test the suspension…:

And her video sure does show off the Bronco’s suspension and what would we do without Grok?:

(But Grok forgot to mention her Onlyfans account… 🙄).

Here is Courtney further testing the Bronco’s suspension:

And this is also highly educational (and I have no reason not to believe her after watching a few of her videos that come up when you turn the safe search off Google…)…:

Nothing fake or AI slop in those videos - Ford could make her a Bronco Raptor spokeswoman (although I worry about her safety since she is not wearing a seatbelt in her videos…)…

Finally - here is another totally real and non-AI slop video of a simple flight stewardess who just walks down the street to wait for her ride…:

[Or any American airline for that matter…]

🍞 Some Bread…

😬 Nazi to see here:

🤨🤨🤨:

🔥 Roger Stone on Alex Jones:

🔥 Alex Krainer made some good points about oligarchs fearing their lost of control… to a king as kings/autocrats check their abuse of power against the people:

🔥 More poisoning of the food supply:

🔥 Rep. Tim Burchett wants the government to tell the truth about UFOs, and stop insider trading in Congress. He hasn’t had much luck with either one:

🔥 If an unbalanced warmonger like Dan Eyepatch McCain Crenshaw can represent the GOP in Congress, then honestly what’s the point of having a Republican Party? State Rep. Steve Toth is working to beat Crenshaw in the primary and restore the party to sanity:

Share

🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🤣 Sombrero shark haunts the peso store Obama: