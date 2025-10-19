For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, Trump the king of trolls + The White House joins Bluesky… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 Alex Jones & Steve Bannon talks to Tucker, more EU corruption, Gotta love Lavrov etc…😲 25-year-old breast implants… 🤣 Liberals after Trump’s peace deal (and the discovery of a cure for cancer)…🤭 Trump warns Libs against using a toaster in the bathtub.... 🤣 Mitch McConnell gets sombrero’d…🤣 Obama library update…🫢 AI Olympic competitions are getting more and more offensive... 🙄 WWF gets AI’d… 🙄 Understanding the crypto market right now… 🤣 ADHD treatment before the 1990s… 🤣 What a husband hears whenever a wife tells him about any upcoming plans...

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🤣 Trump the king of trolls:

🤣 And the White House joins Bluesky (click on the picture to go to the post…):

🍞 Some Bread…

🔥 You decide:

🔥 Alex Jones & Steve Bannon talk to Tucker:

🏫 More EU corruption:

🏫 FYI:

🤣 Gotta love Lavrov:

😲 Ladies, DON’T do it!:

Share

🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🤣 Liberals after Trump’s peace deal (and the discovery of a cure for cancer)…: