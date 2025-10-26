For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, meet Leonarda Jonie, the most censored female comic in the world who Alex Jones just talked to… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥 So many good interviews last week - Dave Collum, Martin Armstrong, Alex Jones, Mike Benz, Catherine Austin Fitts, Mrs. RFK Jr, etc… 🏫 Bill Gates funded ticks causing Alpha-Gal Syndrome… 🤔 Why does Gavin Newsom sit like this? + his wife tells us… 😲 How BIG is Letitia James? 🤣 Harry Sissy the Missy song + his GF looks very familiar...…🤭 When Zelensky asks Trump for more money… 🤣 Alleged photo of one of the Louvre thief suspects… 🤭 The lives of men through the eyes of their wives... 🫣 Why Germans can’t work out their right shoulder… 🤣 Everything’s gonna be alright!

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🫣 The most censored female comic in the world…:

Here’s some short clips that will show you why she is the most censored female comic:

Reminder……..:

🍞 Some Bread…

🐇 I always love going down rabbit holes with Dave Collum:

🔥 Martin Armstrong:

🔥 All you want to know about AI as Kunstler interviews Thomas Fowler:

🔥 Alex Jones on The Shawn Johnson Podcast:

🏫 Alpha-Gal Syndrome:

🔥 Alex Jones Interviews Leonarda Jonie - the most censored female comic in the world:

🔥 Mike Benz:

🔥 Catherine Austin Fitts on USA Watchdog:

🔥 “The people who created the Covid virus have never been punished. Dr. Andrew Huff knows them personally, which is why they’re trying to terrorize him into silence:”

🎪 Some Circuses…

🤔 Why does Gavin Newsom sit like this?