For this week's Bread & Circuses roundup, Colombians get jumpy when you do gags on them… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🏫 All you want to know about Wikipedia Wokipedia, list of banned sources & introducing Grokipedia... 🔥Charles Hugh Smith from Of Two Minds, Ezra Levant of Canada's Rebel News, the occult origins of AI, etc. 🤔 Searching for historical Ukraine…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🤣 Let’s take a break from politics and meet Andy Cortes who goes around what I think is Cali Colombia, where people GET JUMPY, doing various gags…:

🤣 He does other gags you can’t get away with in the USA, like leaving a phone or bike lying around that gives off electric shocks to whoever decides to steal them by putting it down their pants/blouse etc:

🤣 Colombians are especially jumpy when motorcycles approach - this boyfriend/husband/brother etc at the 1:24 minute mark is in BIG trouble for taking off and leaving her behind…:

🍞 Some Bread…

🏫 All you want to know about Wikipedia:

🏫 Look for sources Wikipedia has banned and use them:

🔥 Conrad Flynn on AI and the occult:

🔥 ZeroHedge etc sometimes reposts his work: “Charles Hugh Smith founded his blog Of Two Minds in 2005 after 17 years of free-lance journalism in the San Francisco Bay Area. His 4,600 posts on the economy, society, housing and technology have logged over 150 million page views. He is the author of 9 novels and 20 non-fiction books on socio-economic-political dynamics, including The Mythology of Progress and Ultra-Processed Life. His work can also be found on Substack and Patreon.”

🔥 Ezra Levant of Canada’s Rebel News:

🔥 Dave Collum and Matt Smith on Coffee and a Mike:

🤔 Searching for historical Ukraine…:

🎪 Some Circuses…

Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

(The Best of…)

🤣 Kamala would like to remind you that she is still nacho president…: