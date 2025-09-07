For this week’s Bread & Circuses roundup, when the news media accidently tells the truth… OTHER HIGHLIGHTS: 🔥Your $ stays in Vegas… 🤔 Why did men used to look older? 🤣 How Chris Christie and JB Pritzker board a plane + go sumo wrestling (and much much more!)…🤭 Pharmawatha Warren on the warpath = RFK Jr bench-presses Senator… 🤡 Greta Thunberg sets sail for Gaza… again… 🤣 Exclusive footage of Trump leading the attack on the cartel boat… 🤭 JD Vance from the top ropes... 🙄 Prayers do get answered at this Orthodox Church…🤣 Reports of Trump's death are greatly exaggerated…

And some final words summing up our Bread & Circuses world as the Great Reset continues!

🤣 It looks like he tweeted a JAKEGTV video w/o acknowledging it (with any of the more blatant antisemitic stuff removed):

🤣 Here is another recent one from them:

🍞 Some Bread…

😲 Apparently, she ate at Eataly (expensive everywhere) BUT that looks like something a college kid would make using a microwave:

Reminder:

🔥 “Shahed Ghoreishi says Mark Levin’s stepson got him fired from the State Department last month because he didn’t repeat Israeli talking points…:”

🔥 Michael Knowles / michaeljknowles.com:

🔥 “Lee Strobel / leestrobel.com on the overwhelming evidence that the supernatural world is entirely real:”

🏫 Maybe there are connections b/w these articles and the last video?:

‘Eat well, move more, stress less and love more’ The lifestyle intervention Ornish created — which he calls “eat well, move more, stress less and love more” — has been tested before. In 1990, Ornish showed for the first time in a randomized clinical trial that coronary artery disease could often be reversed with nothing more than diet, exercise, stress reduction and social support. The US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, declared in 2010 that Ornish’s program for reversing heart disease was an “intensive cardiac rehabilitation” and that it would be eligible for reimbursement under Medicare. Additional research has shown the same four-part program can lower blood sugars and heart disease risk in patients with diabetes, reduce prostate cancer cell growth, improve depression and even lengthen telomeres, the protective caps of chromosomes that are worn away by aging.

First, we agreed on a simple definition so that my daughter, Rosy, could easily identify UPFs at the store. Scientists have yet to agree on an easy way to classify these foods but generally agree that they consist of ingredients like preservatives and emulsifiers that aren’t found in home kitchens. We decided that if a food had an ingredient that we don’t use or could barely pronounce (e.g., maltodextrin, soy lecithin, guar gum), then we wouldn’t buy it. This eliminated all foods with artificial flavors and anything with refined flours, including most store-bought crackers, cereals, breads, pretzels, granola bars and the baked goods at our local coffee shops. It meant giving up a bunch of our favorite foods: Cheez-Its, Ritz Crackers, Pirate’s Booty, bagels, pita chips, milk chocolate and flavored sparkling waters. We stocked up on whole and minimally processed foods, including oatmeal, plain yogurt, fresh cheeses, beans, nuts, canned fish, popcorn, fruits and veggies, fresh and frozen. We decided that without UPFs in the house, we could eat as much as we wanted of the other foods. If we craved a sweet, then we would bake it. After a month, we would assess how we felt. We found, however, that the changes came much sooner. About 10 days in, I noticed a striking shift: I wasn’t constantly thinking about food. Before, I carried around what some call food noise. I had persistent, nagging thoughts about what to eat next. Chocolate? Banana bread? A salty, crunchy snack? Without UPFs, my cravings faded.

🤔 Why did men used to look older? (Everyone used to smoke as well…):

🎪 Some Circuses…

(The Best of…)

🤣 How Chris Christie and JB Pritzker board a plane: