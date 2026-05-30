Spencer Pratt is running for mayor of Los Angeles against jet-setting incumbent Karen Bass:

Reality Check: Tim Dillon who lives in LA pointed out last week that Pratt is an ex- (or current?) reality TV star and apparently is being filmed during his campaign with a contract or something to keep filming IF he wins the race. In other words, he’s basically a gadfly or attention seeker and no doubt his reality TV producers are manipulating the betting markets…

Then there are the other reasons he has little chance of winning…:

And there’s the racist mentality of much of the LA electorate…:

If I am not mistaken, California resident Cernovich was on Tucker (either this interview or probably in this newer one) and said he sat in on a voter focus group when Bass ran against a wealthy White real estate developer - one with Hispanic LAites and another with more upper-class West Side Whites. The Hispanic voters asked about the positions of the candidates, issues, etc. The more upper-class West Side Whites first complained about crime, all the homeless etc (overflowing from the working class Hispanic etc barrios into their areas - they never cared when the problems were ruining working class areas…).

BUT as soon as the upper-class West Side Whites found out a White man was running against a black woman, they immediately stopped caring about these issues and immediately began tripping over each other trying to show support for the black woman, accused the White real estate developer of probably being a criminal for being successful, and pretty much said how dare a White man run against a black woman…

In other words, Pratt has almost NO chance of winning (perhaps he can force a runoff) - unless there are enough sensible Hispanic voters to overcome fraud along with the racist black and West Side White vote…

Nevertheless, Pratt has been responsible or inspirational for some entertaining ads (that I bet nobody is seeing unless they are a non-boomer who is online) and memes…

We covered the LA fires among California Meme posts…:

And now for some Spencer Pratt & LA mayor race memes…

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Note: IF audio is not playing on any embedded video (due to an unknown bug OR maybe the device/browser I or you are using), click on the screenshot of the source above it to watch and listen to it at the original source. IF the screenshot is not linked (e.g. sometimes links don’t save right), please tell me in the comments..

The “ads” that almost nobody who is not online are seeing:

The final word:

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Complete Great Reset Meme Index

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COVIDsteria: An Oral History of America’s Great Reset (Table of Contents) is a fictional satire along the lines of a Studs Terkel oral history or Max Brooks' World War Z published as a serialized book on Substack while Tales From the Great Reset is our occasional satirical short-story series and BREAD&CIRCUSES posts are weekly humor roundups. In addition, check out our Community + Links to Alternative COVID & Great Reset Resources...

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