COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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Cousin Clem's avatar
Cousin Clem
10h

I'm just amazed anyone still lives in CA. The weather must be that good to put up with all the corrupt and incompetent politicians, high gas prices, high taxes. The big tax payers are leaving following Newsom's new wealth tax. McKesson, Tesla,, HP, Chevron, Oracle....and more.

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