COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

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ThinkforYourself
7h

This seems somewhat anti-Trump, reminding me a bit of the Democrat media machine. The reality is that for all his faults, Trump is the strongest adversary to China among American presidents since the Cold War ended. Contrast him to Biden, who was practically owned by China, and Canada's Mark Carney, who is, in essence, an operative of Beijing (as much or more so than Justin Trudeau).

You mention the Iran war; the truth is that it hurt the CCP on the world stage, since Iran is one of their key allies. It signalled that the USA is still a major global player and the CCP won't get away with its global dominance ambitions -- ambitions that ultimately would see China as the dominant superpower, displacing the USA. This is why they have the Belt & Road Initiative and are backers of Iran, which backs Hamas and other terror groups in the region.

Further points, confirming the same:

- Trump disrupted decades of economic appeasement by both Democrats and Republicans; his predecessors pursued engagement policies that allowed the CCP to exploit global markets.

-Trump initiated a direct trade war by imposing sweeping tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese goods. This confrontational strategy broke the politics-as-usual Washington consensus, forcing Beijing to the negotiating table.

- U.S. actions against Iran have directly undermined China's broader geopolitical strategy: Iran serves as a crucial strategic partner for China, providing a steady supply of energy and acting as a geopolitical counterweight to Western influence in the Middle East.

- Beijing relies on Iran as a geographic hub for its expansive Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure project designed to project Chinese power and secure trade routes across Eurasia.

- By applying heavy sanctions and military pressure on Iran, the United States simultaneously weakened Tehran's capacity to fund regional militant groups like Hamas.

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