COVIDsteria + Daily Memes

patrick.net/memes
13h

Here's the main reason to support ICE:

Illegals drive down wages and drive up rents for the poorest Americans, profiting bosses and landlords.

ThinkforYourself
18h

Someone should do memes based on the fact that the CCP (Communist China) is funding anti-ICE NGOs and activists to cause chaos as part of its assymetrical war against the USA.

"Based on reports from U.S. House committees, investigations, and media reports in 2025 and 2026, there are allegations and investigations into whether networks with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are indirectly funding or influencing U.S. organizations involved in anti-ICE protests and related activism.

"Investigations have focused on Neville Roy Singham, an American businessman residing in Shanghai, who is accused of funding a network of nonprofits that promote Chinese government narratives and fuel domestic disruption in the U.S. Reports indicate that Singham has funneled over $20 million through groups like The People’s Forum in New York City, which in turn are linked to organizations organizing anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles. The People's Forum and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), which are reportedly involved in anti-ICE protests, have been linked to Singham and, by extension, to pro-CCP ideology.

"These groups are alleged to be part of a broader, well-funded campaign intended to sow discord, weaken U.S. law enforcement (including ICE), and promote ideologies aligned with the CCP. In June 2025, House Oversight Committee Republicans announced investigations into these ties, citing the need to determine if these organizations are operating as unregistered foreign agents under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The alleged strategy involves using U.S.-based nonprofits and donor-advised funds to mask the source of the money. The same networks are often linked to protests against Israel, anti-capitalist demonstrations, and other forms of civil unrest."

